A quarter of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are off work sparking longer waiting times even for the most ill patients.Some 221 workers are off due to Covid-19, with another 155 of the 1,496 workforce off for non-Covid reasons.NIAS chief executive Michael Bloomfield said while the sickest patients are prioritised, as waiting times get longer, there have been instances where they have had to advise callers to, where possible, make their own way to hospital.Thousands of workers across the health service in Northern Ireland are absent from work due to Covid-19.The figures come as the Omicron variant sparks the highest...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO