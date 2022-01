Armie Hammer was meant to be one of the A-list stars of Disney’s upcoming blockbuster Death on the Nile, but you wouldn’t know it from the trailer. In the latest look at the film, an adaptation of the Agatha Christie novel and a movie sequel to the highly successful Murder on the Orient Express, Hammer, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women, appears only in brief glimpses, despite the disgraced actor serving as one of the primary leads (Hammer appears in the forefront of a large ensemble cast in the film’s newly released poster).

MOVIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO