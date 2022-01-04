ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Netgear’s Nighthawk WiFi 6E router and Game Booster enhance wireless gaming

By Dean Takahashi, @deantak
VentureBeat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetgear introduced a slate of WiFi 6E routers in October, and now it is bringing the new wireless broadband technology to its Nighthawk gaming routers. The Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-band WiFi 6E Router provides speeds up to 7.8 gigabits pers second (Gbps) for wireless home networks. It leverages the newly available 6Ghz...

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

Related
VentureBeat

Comcast launches Wi-Fi 6E consumer gateway for faster home wireless internet

Comcast announced that its latest xFi Advanced Gateway incorporates Wi-Fi 6E, which uses newly available spectrum to deliver a faster, more reliable wireless broadband in the home. The device is Comcast’s most powerful home internet gateway, offering a boost capacity in the home with three Wi-Fi bands: 2.4 GHz, 5...
TECHNOLOGY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Wireless, smart tech have upped home security’s game

There’s something about the holidays that gets me thinking about home security. Maybe it’s reading on Nextdoor about rampant neighborhood porch piracy, or maybe it’s a recent stovetop mishap setting off the smoke detector. Even more troubling, maybe it’s the occasional power outage that disconnects me from the security call center, because my home phones, which use Internet, are dead. Am I as protected as I could — and should — be?
ELECTRONICS
wccftech.com

Gryphon AX WiFi Router Is Up For Amazing Discounts For The Next Few Days

Internet connectivity should be seamless throughout the house. However, if the house is big, there can be dead spots. This causes very broken connectivity in certain areas and no one like that. The best way to fix this issue is to install routers and ensure that these dead spots don't exist. Wccftech is offering a limited-time discount offer on the Gryphon AX WiFi Router. The offer will expire in a few days, so get it right away.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

This excellent wireless gaming mouse from Corsair is $20 off today

Corsair sells a wide variety of PC hardware and accessories, including power supplies, PC cases, mice, keyboards, headsets, and much more. One of the company’s best mice is the Corsair Dark Core Pro SE (what a name!), which is now on sale for $69.99 at multiple stores. That’s a discount of $20 from the usual price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Router#Netgear#Wireless Internet#Gigabit Wireless#Wifi#Nighthawk#Americans#Gigabit Ethernet
PCWorld

TP-Link’s radical Wi-Fi 6E router looks like a self-adjusting 80s sci-fi robot

TP-Link has Wi-Fi 6E routers coming out of its ears after today’s announcement of not one, not two, but three new Wi-Fi 6E routers at CES 2022—each one interesting in its own right. That’s to say nothing of the company’s mesh offerings, which are even more numerous, but for now, we’re going to try to cram all of the traditional routers in here.
ELECTRONICS
PCWorld

Netgear’s killer NetDuma gaming features head to Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers

Netgear’s partnership with NetDuma has made the gaming experience on routers like the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 or the more recent Wi-Fi 6 XR1000 arguably the best in the industry, thanks in no small part to Duma OS features that aim to reduce lag and ensure stable connections to gaming servers. Users of routers equipped with these features swear by them, and having used it myself and compared it directly to other routers, I can understand why: DumaOS puts gaming front and center in a way no other router manufacturer has managed, ensuring the experience remains intuitive without being insulting to those who know their way around a piece of wireless networking hardware. Now key DumaOS gaming and privacy features are making their way to the Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system, in the form of Orbi Game Booster, as announced ahead of CES 2022.
COMPUTERS
lifewire.com

TP-Link Unveils Multiple Wi-Fi 6E Routers

During CES 2022, TP-Link revealed several new consumer and business-level routers, the majority of which support Wi-Fi 6E. There are three mainline products with additional offerings beneath them: the Archer AXE200 Omni, Archer AXE300, and Deco XE200, all of which come with TP-Link Homeshield for added security. The other devices include more affordable options and specialized devices, like the Deco X50 Outdoor.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Tom's Hardware

Alienware’s New Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Peripherals Get ‘Legend 2.0’ Design

Alongside several other announcements at CES 2022, Alienware debuted its upcoming Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming AW920H Headset and AW720M Mouse. The peripherals focus utilizes Alienware’s Tri-Mode connectivity options and fast-charging technology. Alienware specifically emphasizes the AW920H’s Dolby Atmos Virtual Surround Sound feature, as well as the AW920H’s performance accuracy and long battery life.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

The best gaming routers 2022

Without the best gaming router, your online gaming experience is never going to the smoothest and most immersive. These days, a strong, continuous connection is necessary if you hope to get anything done, gaming or otherwise. However, when it comes to online games, the last thing you want is some kind of disruption or slowdown to happen at a crucial moment.
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

Dell and Alienware debut new laptops, monitors, and peripherals

Dell announced it’s workshopping two new kinds of software, and some actual hardware releases both itself and through its Alienware brand. The ideas and announcements are part of CES 2022. The Concepts. The first of these forward looking ideas is called Concept Nyx. The first half of Dell’s idea...
ELECTRONICS
VentureBeat

Samsung Gaming Hub is a discovery platform cloud games on smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has unveiled the Samsung Gaming Hub as a new way to play and discover cloud-based games on Samsung smart TVs. The hub will launch later this year with games from partners including Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, and Utomik. The South Korean tech giant unveiled the details at the CES 2022 trade show in Las Vegas. Discovery has been a perennial problem for game developers making games for app stores that have millions of apps available on them. But it’s also an interesting recognition that Samsung wants to court gamers as a key market, now that gaming has soared into the mainstream.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Netgear Launches New Wi-Fi 6E Router & Mesh System

CES 2022 is upon us and Netgear is taking the opportunity to unveil new networking products. The California-based company has launched the Nighthawk RAXE300 tri-band Wi-Fi 6E wireless router. The networking hardware maker has also announced a new mid-range Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System called Orbi Pro SXK50. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300...
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

Netgear Expands Wi-Fi 6E Portfolio with Affordable Nighthawk RAXE300 Router

Netgear introduced their first Wi-Fi 6E routers last year with the launch of the Nighthawk RAXE500 and the Orbi RBKE960. The addition of 6 GHz support makes it necessary to include more antennae and add more RF components to the board. As a result, the pricing of these routers tend to be high - the RAXE500 retails for $581 currently (launched with a MSRP of $600), while the basic Orbi RBKE962 (a router and a single satellite) had a launch MSRP of $1100.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Linksys Launches Newest Addition to its Lineup of WiFi 6 Routers

Linksys, a global leader in home and business WiFi solutions, announced the availability of its latest and more affordable WiFi 6 product, the Hydra Pro 6. The Linksys Hydra Pro 6 delivers the ultimate WiFi 6 experience to 30+ devices (per node) across 2700 sq. ft. of coverage and wireless speeds up to 5.4 Gbps. Powered by the Qualcomm Immersive Home 216 Platform plus access to 160 MHz channel, the Hydra Pro 6 unleashes the true power of WiFi 6 with reliable, incredibly fast connectivity and improved network efficiency for seamless video streaming, faster downloading and more. Intelligent Mesh technology offers whole home mesh WiFi coverage that’s easily expandable by adding nodes.
ELECTRONICS
WALA-TV FOX10

TV remote that charges with your WiFi Router

Samsung is out with a fancy new channel selector. This one uses your WiFi to stay charged. That's right, you heard correctly, no need to ever change the batteries. It's the latest in tech from Samsung. The Eco remote uses recycled materials and converts radio waves from your WiFi router to stay powered.
ELECTRONICS
reviewed.com

Game forever with this 300-hour battery wireless headset

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. During CES 2022, HyperX—a well-known gaming peripherals company acquired by HP in June of 2021—announced the Cloud Alpha Wireless gaming headset, a wireless version of one of our favorite gaming headsets. Its claim to gaming fame? An unheard of 300 hours of battery life.
VIDEO GAMES
Hot Hardware

ASUS ROG Unveils OLED And G-Sync Monitors, New Gaming Peripherals And A High-Speed Wi-Fi 6E Router

During its CES 2022 virtual launch event, For Those Who Dare: The Rise of Gamers, ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announced a new lineup of gaming gear products. From new gaming monitors, peripherals, and a high-speed Wi-Fi 6E router, ROG is trying to fulfill its mission of creating the world’s best gaming hardware. ASUS Republic of Gamers has always been a strong player, and that doesn’t look to be changing.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

MSI's First Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router Adds AI QoS, RGB Craziness

MSI isn’t a name that we typically think of when it comes to the best gaming routers, but the company is looking to change that perception with the launch of the RadiX AXE6600 at CES 2022. This is the first wireless router from MSI, which joins its growing family of hardware peripherals to complement its better-known motherboards and graphics cards.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

CES 2022: Comcast Bringing WiFi 6E to Subscribers With New xFi Gateway

Comcast this week announced plans to launch a new xFi Advanced Gateway that incorporates WiFi 6E, providing Comcast customers with access to faster broadband speeds on compatible devices. The xFi Gateway supports three WiFi bands, 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, which is the new band that denotes a "6E" device. According...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy