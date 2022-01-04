Netgear’s Nighthawk WiFi 6E router and Game Booster enhance wireless gaming

Netgear’s partnership with NetDuma has made the gaming experience on routers like the Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500 or the more recent Wi-Fi 6 XR1000 arguably the best in the industry, thanks in no small part to Duma OS features that aim to reduce lag and ensure stable connections to gaming servers. Users of routers equipped with these features swear by them, and having used it myself and compared it directly to other routers, I can understand why: DumaOS puts gaming front and center in a way no other router manufacturer has managed, ensuring the experience remains intuitive without being insulting to those who know their way around a piece of wireless networking hardware. Now key DumaOS gaming and privacy features are making their way to the Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh router system, in the form of Orbi Game Booster, as announced ahead of CES 2022.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO