New ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Character Posters Include Jennifer Beals As Madam Garsa

Warning: SPOILERS for The Book of Boba Fett episode “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine” are ahead!. Much like The Book of Boba Fett’s debut episode, the second episode out of the gate, “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” spent a significant amount of time following the title character with the tribe of Tusken Raiders that retrieved him after he escaped the Sarlacc Pit he was embarrassingly knocked into during Return of the Jedi. But the Disney+ series’ “present day” narrative also made some progress forward, as some new players came onto the proverbial board to threaten Boba’s claim to Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. Said players were accompanied by a badass character who’s been around the Star Wars comics for years: the Wookiee known as Black Krrsantan.

