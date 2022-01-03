New ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Character Posters Include Jennifer Beals As Madam Garsa

Star Wars fans have a lot to celebrate today, thanks to the series premiere of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett landing on Disney+ today, and the streaming service is continuing that excitement by offering users avatars to show off their love of the all-new adventure. Currently, subscribers can choose between either a Boba Fett or Fennec Shand avatar to add to their profiles, though with the streaming service previously unveiling a number of avatars in honor of The Mandalorian, we can't rule out seeing more avatars appear weeks from now honoring new figures in the narrative. Check out new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett every Wednesday on Disney+.
