The rolling insurrection keeps rolling

The Dec. 20 front-page article “Biden moves faster than Trump on court picks” was a valuable evaluation of President Biden’s concerted efforts to counter the detrimental effects of President Donald Trump’s appointment of many extremely conservative judges. Mr. Biden has realized much success by nominating and confirming 40 well-qualified, mainstream judges who are diverse in terms of ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, ideology and experience, which enabled him to tie Ronald Reagan’s appointments record for the initial year of a presidency.
