The votes are in, and it looks like Resident Evil Village is Steam’s overall game of the year for 2021. The Steam Awards are Valve’s community-driven shindig that celebrates games that made it on Steam each year. Sort of like The Game Awards, but they hope you buy stuff by the end of it. In 2021, it looks like everyone was particularly fond of tall vampire ladies and werewolves, which is to say Resident Evil Village got more community votes than anything else on Steam.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO