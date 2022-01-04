THH E-Edition for 1-4-22

Google has announced new features for Android devices, focusing on greater integration between Android phones and laptop devices – both those made by Google and Windows PCs.“Your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when”, Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of multi-device experiences, writes. To that end, Bluetooth-enabled headphones will be able to automatically switch to whatever devices the user is listening to. This update will be coming over the next few months.“If you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO