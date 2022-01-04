ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

THH E-Edition for 1-4-22

By Covid-19
tillamookheadlightherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article------ Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the...

www.tillamookheadlightherald.com

Comments / 0

BGR.com

Delete these Android apps, because they’re infected with Joker malware

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, Xbox Series S, more You can never be too careful when installing new software on your devices, especially if you own an Android phone or tablet. Even if an app looks safe, there is a chance that it could contain dangerous code. Even as Google fights back by patching vulnerabilities and closing loopholes, hackers find new ways to sneak malicious apps on to the Google Play store. In fact, one week ago, a security research firm found the Joker malware in yet another popular app on Google Play. Joker malware found...
CNET

You need to clear your Android phone's browser cookies and cache

Your Android phone's web browser is likely an app you use every day to look up everything, and as a result it may be filled with data accumulated when you browse the internet. This data serves a few different functions, typically filing your web browser's cache and cookies. It can help improve how quickly your browser loads by saving assets from websites you frequently visit as well as saving preferences, such as letting you stay logged into websites.
Macworld

Give yourself Wi-Fi as strong as it is safe

Your home Wi-Fi should be the place you know you have the best connection. With the FlashRouter Netgear R6400 DD-WRT VPN Privacy Router, you can make that happen. This powerful router with built-in privacy features is on sale for the Holidays, coming down the chimney at only $186.99 (Reg. $274) with coupon code MERRY15.
BGR.com

Hidden iPhone trick lets you see which apps are spying on you

It's no secret that Apple in recent years has made user privacy a key differentiating feature for the iPhone. You might recall, for example, that Apple with iOS 14.5 introduced a tool called App Tracking Transparency. The tool essentially allows users to dictate which apps are able to track their activity across other applications and websites.
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
komando.com

10 ways to use Google Maps Street View you never thought of before

Google Maps and its Street View feature can present some truly interesting sights. Whether you’re exploring an area you want to visit or you’re preparing for a trip, both are invaluable tools. You never know what you’ll see there, for one thing — and sometimes the sights can...
The Independent

Google announces new Android features to make phones and computers work better together

Google has announced new features for Android devices, focusing on greater integration between Android phones and laptop devices – both those made by Google and Windows PCs.“Your devices should instinctively know which of them you want to use and when”, Erik Kay, Google’s vice president of multi-device experiences, writes. To that end, Bluetooth-enabled headphones will be able to automatically switch to whatever devices the user is listening to. This update will be coming over the next few months.“If you’re wearing headphones to watch a movie on your Android tablet and you receive a phone call, the movie will pause and...
SPY

Practical or Not? New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Laptop Packs Secondary 8-inch Touchscreen

Laptop designs haven’t changed all that much, but we’ve been seeing some crazy stuff the last couple of years. Take the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which the company just announced for CES 2022. Instead of rocking an E Ink display like its predecessor, Lenovo has fashioned a secondary 8-inch display right next to its keyboard. Not surprisingly, it begs the question of whether or not it’s actually practical. At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will command attention to its 17.3-inch 3,072 x 1,330 touch display — partly because it goes with an unconventional 21:10 ultra wide aspect ratio,...
tillamookheadlightherald.com

Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Google Voice Authentication Scams

Welcome to the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment. This week: building a digital defense against Google voice authentication scams. What is Google Voice? It’s a service – brought to you by Google, of course – that allows you to set up a new virtual phone number that can be used to make domestic and international calls or send and receive text messages.
BGR.com

Will the Google Pixel 7 have a selfie camera under the display?

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID-19 tests in stock, Philips Sonicare sale, energy drinks, more If rumors are accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro will feature a hole-punch display design similar to the latest Android phones. Apple might move some of the Face ID sensors beneath the OLED display, but the iPhone’s infamous notch is getting the boot. Separately, more Android vendors are looking beyond the hole-punch. Under-display camera technology has been available from various smartphone makers, although it’s not quite ready for mass consumption. But Apple is not the only phone maker studying the technology. Google has its own patents that show...
24/7 Wall St.

Obsolete Gadgets We Used to Be Obsessed With

The thought of the smartphone being cutting-edge technology may make teenagers laugh, but there was a time when people didn’t have everything available at the touch of a button. Long-distance communication was unheard of, and listening to music on the go was a novel concept. Most of the technologies we use today have completely taken […]
cannonbeachgazette.com

CBG E-Edition for 1-7-22

The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible. Having trouble viewing? Try using Chrome or Firefox.
thechronicleonline.com

SHC E-Edition for 1-5-21

------ Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image to view, or Click Here to Download. The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible.Having trouble viewing?. Try using Chrome or Firefox.
World Link

The World's E-edition for 1-4-22

------ Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image below to view, or Click Here to Download. The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible. Having trouble viewing? Try using Chrome or Firefox instead.
