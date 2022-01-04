ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC free fight video: Sean O’Malley sends Dana White, Snoop Dogg into frenzy with Contender Series knockout

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana White and Snoop Dogg became immediate fans of Sean O’Malley before he officially became a fighter on the UFC roster. On the inaugural season of Dana White’s Contender Series, O’Malley competed in July 2017 — the program’s second card — against Alfred Khashakyan in the old TUF gym...

www.mmafighting.com

firstsportz.com

Conor McGregor fails to make it to the top 15 in the revised UFC New rankings

The updated UFC new rankings have been published and it is filled with shockers for the MMA fans. One of the major ones is Conor McGregor not making it to the top 15 in the list. The former UFC double champion was previously #9 on the lightweight rankings but failed to hold on to the spot. Some of the major reasons for this decline are due to Mcgregor’s consecutive losses and overall inactivity in the promotion.
UFC
iheart.com

Snoop Dogg Speaks Out On The Murder Of Drakeo The Ruler For The First Time

Snoop Dogg is breaking his silence on the death of Drakeo The Ruler -- real name Darrell Caldwell , who was murdered on Saturday after being stabbed in the neck when a fight reportedly broke out backstage at the Once Upon A Time In L.A. Festival. As police rushed to the scene, Snoop's infamous festival was shut down just before the West Coast legend was set to hit the stage. Shortly after being rushed to the hospital, Drakeo was pronounced dead. After the police shut down the festival, Snoop immediately left the scene, and took to Instagram on Sunday to explain why, sharing:
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Jake Paul backed by Billy Joe Saunders in feud with UFC boss Dana White

Former world champion boxer Billy Joe Saunders has backed YouTuber Jake Paul in his row with UFC boss Dana White.Paul, 24, has frequently criticised White for the way he treats his fighters - particularly when it comes to the financial splits they receive.And earlier this week the internet sensation turned fighter challenged the head of the UFC by insisting he would quit boxing and take on Jorge Masvidal in the octagon if White adhered to a list of demands.He then went on to add: “1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50k (it’s $12k now).“2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50%...
UFC
Person
Dana White
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Thomas Almeida
ClutchPoints

Brendan Schaub gets brutally honest on Jake Paul in combat sports

Jake Paul has certainly left a lot of people with some strong opinions now that he is a boxer. His venture in boxing has so far been very successful with him recently beating former UFC champion by knockout. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently gave his thoughts on Paul competing in combat sports.
UFC
The Independent

‘I’m willing to reduce my ask’: Jake Paul revises UFC contract proposal to Dana White

Jake Paul has revised his proposal to Dana White over a potential UFC fight.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, having previously outpointed the 39-year-old and also stopped ex-UFC star Ben Askren.After his most recent win against Woodley, Paul urged UFC president White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts to box him. Paul has since turned his focus to securing a mixed martial arts fight against Masvidal in the UFC, however, telling White he will retire from boxing to take part in such...
UFC
thesource.com

Snoop Dogg Gifts Former NFL QB Eli Manning Death Row Chain

Rap veteran Snoop Dogg is showing major love to retired NFL quarterback, Eli Manning. During an alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, Snoop made an appearance on the show hosted by Eli and his brother Peyton. In the third quarter of the game, the Long Beach native gifted the former New York Giant with a Death Row Records chain for his 41st birthday.
NFL
mmanews.com

Dana White’s Steroid Accusation Against Jake Paul Gets Dealt A Blow

Dana White‘s accusation against Jake Paul for steroid usage was dealt a blow Wednesday when it was revealed that the YouTuber once again tested negative for banned substances. Last month, Jake Paul landed a kill shot on his rivalry with Tyron Woodley when he KO’d “The Chosen One” in...
UFC
#Las Vegas#Combat
MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley: Cody Garbrandt Fight Doesn’t Make Sense

Sean O’Malley doesn’t believe it would be logical for the UFC to book him against Cody Garbrandt. O’Malley and Garbrandt have beef brewing but that doesn’t mean they will settle things inside the Octagon. That’s because O’Malley feels “No Love’s” recent string of fights has left a lot to be desired. Garbrandt has gone 1-5 in his last six outings and has been knocked out in four of those losses.
UFC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Morning Report - Anthony Smith: Jake Paul really cares about fighter pay: ‘He’s already pulled money out of his own pocket’

Over the past few weeks, the biggest story in MMA has been the escalation of Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White and the UFC. It all began when Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch last month, after which Paul told White he had “embarrassed your whole company” and then called for White to allow him to box some of the UFC’s biggest stars. A couple of weeks later, White responded to Paul, flatly refusing his request and then issuing a challenge to Paul to submit to random drug testing. Paul then kicked the New Year off by countering White’s challenge, saying he would retire from boxing and compete in the UFC - and thus be subjected to their drug testing policies - if White would raise fighter pay and commit to providing long-term health care for UFC fighters, a challenge White functionally ignored, reiterating his first challenge to Paul and then lambasting Paul’s manager, the former CFO of the UFC, Nakisa Bidarian.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley shuts down Cody Garbrandt fight, claims the former champ has CTE

Sean O’Malley doesn’t have much interest in facing Cody Garbrandt next. O’Malley and Garbrandt have taken shots at one another over the past year and that continued at last month’s UFC 269 press conference. So, after Garbrandt was knocked out by Kai Kara-France in his UFC flyweight debut, he hinted at possibly moving back up to 135lbs to fight O’Malley.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Sean O’Malley says Cody Gabrandt fight ‘not happening,’ questions if callout due to ‘CTE’

Sean O’Malley wonders if prospective opponent Cody Garbrandt needs to get his head checked. On his TimboSugarShow podcast, O’Malley — who recently entered MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings tied for the No. 14 spot at bantamweight — shot down a recent callout made by Garbrandt in which the former UFC champion said, “I really want to whoop [O’Malley’s] ass.”
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC bantamweight Ricky Simon breaks silence on fighting Sean O’Malley

It seems like everyone in the UFC wants to get their hands on Sean O’Malley. He has been called out by just about everyone and while some make sense, others don’t. Ricky Simon has been consistent about wanting to fight Sean O’Malley and the fight actually makes a lot of sense. The UFC bantamweights have been circling each other for a long time.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Michael Chiesa Injured In Attempt To Enter Octagon At UFC 269, Stopped By Police

‘The thrill & the agony’ could not describe Michael Chiesa’s night in Las Vegas any better. The UFC Welterweight would have all of the emotions on Saturday night at UFC 269. Chiesa attended the star-studded event, sitting next to big names like Miesha Tate and Aljamain Sterling. He would have some of the best seats in the house, but not even these front-row tickets wouldn’t be enough for Chiesa, come the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA

