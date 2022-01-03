Burberry: No Growth Opportunities

We believe that growth investing is a long-term endeavor. Short-term headwinds such as inflation and the supply-chain snafu will normalize over time. It has been a remarkable year for the market in 2021, as it piled on the strong recovery from the COVID-19 market bottom in 2020. Despite that, many high-growth stocks suffered deep value compressions towards the end of the year. But we are not perturbed with the correction. After a stellar run from April 2020, such significant retracement has given opportunities for high-growth stocks to take a breather. It would allow these stocks to consolidate, allowing the market makers to accumulate quietly again before taking them higher subsequently.

