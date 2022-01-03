Burberry: No Growth Opportunities

VIGI is an international dividend growth index ETF. Author's note: This article was released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on December 26th, 2021. The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) invests in all international equities with at least seven consecutive years of dividend growth. VIGI's diversified holdings, outstanding dividend growth track-record, market-beating returns, and cheap valuation, make the fund a buy. On the other hand, the fund's 1.1% dividend yield is extremely low, and make VIGI a lackluster income vehicle. As such, and notwithstanding the fund's dividend growth track-record, I think VIGI makes more sense for investors looking for total returns, not so much for income investors.
