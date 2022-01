No, the city is NOT opening the pools for winter swimming this year!. If you happened to drive by one of the city of Cedar Rapids' outdoor public pools this week and noticed that they were being filled up with water, you were probably a little confused. Why would the city fill up swimming pools when the high on Thursday is only expected to be 3 degrees?! Was it some sort of weird accident? Are they preparing for the 2022 pool season SUPER early? No and no. The city is actually filling up the pools to protect them.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO