Plans for Wyoming Area Regional Police Department move forward

The wheels continue to turn around a proposal drafted last month to establish a regional police force between five area municipalities, as several of the municipalities in question accepted the proposal during a series of meetings held Monday night.

The proposal would see a regional police force, known as the Wyoming Area Regional Police Department, to cover the municipalities of Exeter, Exeter Township, West Pittston, West Wyoming and Wyoming.

According to the proposal, a central commission would be formed to govern the force consisting of 10 individuals, the mayor and a borough councilman from each borough and two township supervisors from Exeter Township.

Four of the five municipalities considered in the proposal had a motion to pass or otherwise discuss the motion to form the new force on their agendas Monday night, when each of the towns held their annual reorganization meetings.

The motion to accept the proposal and form this new regional department was accepted in the boroughs of Exeter, West Wyoming and Wyoming on Monday night. Exeter Township also had the motion on their agenda Monday night, but there was no word late Monday as to whether or not the motion was voted on and passed.

West Pittston’s meeting Monday night was strictly for reorganizational purposes; the borough is expected to discuss the proposal during tonight’s regular council meeting.

The meeting in Wyoming, broadcast over the borough’s YouTube page, did not feature any public comment about the proposed new police force. In West Wyoming, the proposal was discussed at a bit more length between members of West Wyoming’s borough council, along with resident Carl Yorina.

Yorina was praised by councilman Dan Skok for taking such an interest in the proposal and its effects on the borough.

“We’re glad to see people interested,” Skok said. “This is a very interesting proposal, and we hope that it works out for everyone.”

Among the topics of discussion was the old state police barracks on Wyoming Avenue, which has been floated as a potential site for the new regional police force’s headquarters.

Council chairman Gary Stavish said that the building had been inspected, and that they were in the process of trying to come to an agreement on the purchase of the building.

Stavish also mentioned the support of state officials such as state Rep. Aaron Kaufer, whose legislative district covers all five of the municipalities that would be covered by the Wyoming Area Regional Police Force, and that the new force might be in line for grants at the federal and/or state levels.

This echoes language in the original draft of the proposal, stating that “such supplemental funding may be available from time to time from local, state and federal resources.”

The primary funding for the new Regional Department will come through annually assessed contributions from each of the municipalities.

As the proposal passes through each of the five municipalities, additional steps to create the new regional police force will include finalizing a headquarters (though the old state police barracks in West Wyoming seems to be the likely choice, Stavish pointed out during Monday’s meeting that nothing was finalized) and selecting a chief to lead the new force.