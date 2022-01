The Rice County Board of Commissioners today voted unanimously to elect Jim Purfeerst the Chairman and Steve Underdahl Vice-Chairman for 2022. Purfeerst was appreciative. There was a bit of confusion when the board moved on to elect the vice-chair. A motion was made and seconded initially to elect Galen Malecha but then Commissioners recalled Underdahl was due for the position so they withdrew the Malecha motion and elected Underdahl to serve as Vice-Chair.

