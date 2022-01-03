ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ink Blog: Neighborliness is alive and well

By Lee Haight
 4 days ago

Dec. 27, 10:25 a.m., over last night we have received a blanket of three inches of wet heavy snow. The view is a winter wonderland, though I’m not impressed; I’ve already had enough snow for now, even though what we’ve had so far has...

South Whidbey Herald

Cherished Whidbey icon alive and well

A vicious rumor involving the supposed death of Bruiser was widely circulated on social media Wednesday, causing mass concern for the beloved Whidbey elk. Ralph Downes, an enforcement officer for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, is of the mind that you shouldn’t believe everything you read on Facebook, especially when the storyteller seems less than honest and attention-seeking.
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

The heartiness and adaptability of northern residents

I love the heartiness of my Nort’woods brothers and sisters. That came to mind this week as we’ve been hit by snowstorm and sub-zero weather and I recall my return home last February when we had a streak of temperatures nearing 40 below.
POLITICS
lakecountystar.com

Tom Lounsbury: Legendary 'Old Reynard' still alive and well

The red fox has quite a range, which covers the entire northern hemisphere. Experts describe it as being this and that, according to a set region, but in my eyes, it is the same very unique critter, whether it is found in England, for example, or locally in Michigan. When...
MICHIGAN STATE
APG of Wisconsin

Learn to mush with Fe U.

If you’ve ever dreamt of flying through the woods on a sled, a group of dogs hurtling ahead, Fe University is offering a unique, low-cost opportunity to do just that. Get a mushing lesson and a full lunch before heading out to meet the dogs and hop on sleds. A skijoring lesson will be included afterward for those comfortable on skis. These two, single-session Saturday classes are limited to six participants each, so sign up soon to join Chad McGrath and MJ Slone in An Introduction to Winter Dog-Powered Sports, on Feb. 5 or 12. The classes run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Two Moons Kennel in Springstead. This class also is open students 14-17 years old if accompanied by a legal guardian.
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

Ink blog: When I realized attitude is contagious

“I wanted mine to be caught!” I read those words in an essay last week and instantly started wondering why my life has been positive in so many ways. I think I have a good attitude. Hmm…looking back, I started school after World War II, and my first friends were: “Sally, Dick and Jane.” They personified a perfect family with three children, a mom whose sole job it was to meet all the family needs, and a dad who worked and was available to play every day of the year. Don’t forget they had a cat named Puff and a dog named Spot. Pre-technology, we all lived a simple life.
MENTAL HEALTH
discchord.com

I'm Alive and Well!

And you don’t have to say anything. Just be yourself. Very glad to hear from you and that you're back! Nice photo!. Welcome back, I look forward to you gaining strength and sometime in the future maybe start writing about music, apps and creations again. Best wishes,. DMfan🇸🇪
MUSIC
Colorado State
APG of Wisconsin

New Year intentions

New Year, New ME! I’m going to get more…. I’m going to be more…. Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions, when goals are set to accomplish a future that is different from the present. I’ve been through this cycle, and I don’t mean to be cynical, but it hasn’t worked for me. This year I’m trying something different: recalling intentions.
LIFESTYLE
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
Outdoor Life

Video: Colorado Man Wakes Up to Discover a Mountain Lion Eating an Elk on His Front Porch

Charles Zelenka has lived in his Colorado home for 17 years, during which he’s watched deer, bears, elk, bighorn sheep, and even the occasional moose stroll through his half-acre yard. That’s why, when he woke up around 2 a.m. on Jan. 4 to a loud banging noise outside his Glenwood Springs house, he figured it was the usual bears trying to break into his bear-proof dumpster.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
CBS Sacramento

Summer Gonzalez, CEO Of Sacramento-Area Chain Kiki’s Chicken Place, Dies From COVID-19

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The owner of Kiki’s Chicken Place has died from COVID-19. Summer Gonzalez was the co-CEO and co-creator of the Sacramento-based fried chicken restaurant chain. She died early Friday morning after a week-long battle with the virus, the company said in a statement. “To even conjure those words in this announcement is incredibly heartbreaking as we understand what Summer’s impact is on her family, community, and loved ones,” the restaurant chain said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KiKi's Chicken Place (@kikischickenplace) Kiki’s opened its first location 2015, but quickly expanded to a dozen other locations across the Sacramento area as well as a roaming food truck. Gonzalez leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Santiago, as well as four children.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Majic 93.3

Did You Know That Those Cute Tiny Homes Are Illegal In Arkansas?

Did you know that those trendy 'Tiny Homes' are actually illegal in Arkansas?. If you have been on social media you seem to see a large number of cabins out there. Some of these cabins are huge and some are small, even tiny. These Tiny Homes have less than 400 square feet of living space which doesn't seem to be a big deal but according to a recent story on Bob VIla's website, the average home in Arkansas has over 1700 square feet of living space.
ARKANSAS STATE

