Ink Blog: Neighborliness is alive and well

If you’ve ever dreamt of flying through the woods on a sled, a group of dogs hurtling ahead, Fe University is offering a unique, low-cost opportunity to do just that. Get a mushing lesson and a full lunch before heading out to meet the dogs and hop on sleds. A skijoring lesson will be included afterward for those comfortable on skis. These two, single-session Saturday classes are limited to six participants each, so sign up soon to join Chad McGrath and MJ Slone in An Introduction to Winter Dog-Powered Sports, on Feb. 5 or 12. The classes run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Two Moons Kennel in Springstead. This class also is open students 14-17 years old if accompanied by a legal guardian.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO