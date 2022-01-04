Lima council picks Thompson for 3rd Ward

LIMA — Lima council decided Monday night to appoint incumbent Carla Thompson to serve four more years as 3rd Ward councilor.

Thompson had issues in her initial signature gathering and in a follow-up attempt to have her name on the ballot due to writing an incorrect date and not having enough valid signatures.

Councilman Jon Neeper was the lone vote opposing the appointment, saying he wanted to follow the past procedure of accepting applications and performing interviews.

Those in favor of appointing Thompson said they believed that since no one besides Thompson attempted to run for the position, they should appoint her. As some council members pointed out, she was elected the previous cycle and, according to councilman Derry Glenn, none of the ward’s constituents called to offer complaints about appointing her.

Thompson said she was happy fellow members of council had the confidence in her to make the appointment.

“It feels good that they have that trust in me that I have and will continue to do a good job,” Thompson said. “I look forward to getting back to focusing on the things we want to improve on, like affordable housing.”

Glenn said it was important to him to help someone who had a similar issue as his. He too had his petition to run nullified nearly 20 years ago after he wrote a wrong date. The issue cost him dearly, as Glenn said he had to spend money on new signs and other campaign efforts.

“I thought it was very unfair when it happened to me, and I told myself then if I ever get the chance, I’m going to try to help someone out if this happens again,” Glenn said. “I thought I represented my ward well when it happened to me, and I think she has done a good job working for her constituents.

“If anyone else wanted to run, they had two opportunities. I think we got it right tonight. It may have been different if one person from the 3rd Ward called and complained.”