Congress & Courts

MLK Day set as deadline for Senate filibuster vote

By Stacy M. Brown
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt stake are voter suppression laws in states across the country. The U.S. Senate will vote by January 17 on whether the chamber will adopt new rules to circumvent the draconian filibuster and enable debate on voting rights and social justice bills, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Monday, January...

