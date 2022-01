The Navajo people are getting some much needed help from their Tribal government as another round of COVID-19 hardship assistance checks are expected to roll out soon. Enrolled citizens of the Navajo Nation can expect funds in the coming weeks with $2000 for every adult and $600 for minors, after Navajo Nation Tribal leaders signed […] The post Navajo Nation will send $2,000 to adults and $600 to kids in COVID-19 hardship aid appeared first on Arizona Mirror.

