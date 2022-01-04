Monday Night Football: Browns vs. Steelers

Despite the fact that he is still playing at an MVP level, Aaron Rodgers can't guarantee that he will want to start at quarterback for an NFL team next season. Just last week, the Packers star told ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde that he wouldn't rule out retirement after completing the 2021 campaign, as there will be "a lot of things that I'll weigh in the offseason" before making a final decision. The 38-year-old elaborated on the possibility of walking away from the league during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO