One of the biggest upsets of Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021-22 has just taken place where India’s one of the biggest Esports organizations, Team SouL failed to qualify for semi-finals as their BGIS journey came to an end. It is quite shocking for the viewers and fans since SouL is a very big name. Their absence will surely be missed. In this article, we are going to discuss the different reasons for the elimination of Team SouL from the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO