PROHIBITED WEAPON POSSESSION

On 12-23-2021, Michael Sorrell, a 30-year-old, unlicensed, resident of Clearlake, allegedly smoked methamphetamine before driving in the City of Ukiah. A Ukiah PD officer noticed Sorrell driving in the bicycle lane on the 100 block of N. Orchard Ave. Sorrell was driving erratically and the officer attempted to stop him by activating his emergency lights. Sorrell failed to yield to the officer and attempted to evade capture by driving in an unsafe manner, with wanton disregard for the public. Officers were led on an approximately 2.3-mile pursuit that exceeded 60 mph on city streets with speed limits of 25 mph. The pursuit ended with Sorrell attempting to go over a curb that separated two apartment complex parking lots. His vehicle collided with the curb causing front end and engine damage, halting his vehicle. Sorrell attempted to run from the pursuing officers. Sorrell ran into a blackberry bush and quickly gave up, surrendering to the pursuing officers.

UKIAH, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO