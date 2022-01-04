ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PROHIBITED WEAPON POSSESSION

Cover picture for the articleMohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Craig Allen Harrington, 29 of Lake Havasu City, and submitted...

crimevoice.com

Illegal Firearms Possession Arrest

December 30, 2021 – Ventura County, Ca. The year 2021 is not going to come to an end with a bang for 43-year-old Fillmore resident Mark Anthony Plunkett. On the contrary, he was arrested just after dawn on the morning of December 29 th and is now going to be celebrating the arrival of the New Year from the cozy confines of 8X10-foot accommodations provided to him gratis by the warm and friendly folks at the Ventura County Jail.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
thebee.news

CHILD MOLESTATION ARREST – BULLHEAD CITY

On Wednesday (12/29), Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives arrested Donald Ramirez, 40 of Bullhead City, for felony Child Molestation. The arrest was made after a thorough investigation into statements made by the victim, who alleged that multiple incidents of molestation occurred approximately two years ago at a residence in the Katherine Heights area. [ Read more of this article by signing in or registering below]
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Telegraph

Four charged with meth possession

EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Tuesday. Eric S. Rea, 40, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged Dec. 28 with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony. The case was presented by...
GRANITE CITY, IL
abc57.com

Vehicle passenger charged with possession of drugs

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The passenger of a vehicle was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop, according to court records. On January 3, a Mishawaka Police officer witnessed a vehicle make an improper right turn and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, reports said. The officer...
MISHAWAKA, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers arrested for giving out confidential information

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two former Winnebago County Corrections Officers were arrested on Wednesday for misconduct. After becoming aware of information regarding the official conduct of the two former officers in November of 2021, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau launched an investigation. During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
thebee.news

Burglary Arrests made in Dolan Springs

On Wednesday (1/5), Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were conducting follow up in reference to burglaries occurring in the Dolan Springs area. During this time, Deputies had responded to a residence on First St. where they located a vehicle identified as being involved in some of the burglaries. A record check on the vehicle revealed that it had been reported stolen out of Kansas.
DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ
Newport Plain Talk

Local man arrested on possession charges

Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Clevenger Cutoff Road when he observed a brown and white vehicle fail to use a turn signal when pulling into the Shell Gas Station. Damron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Richard Mayfield, who had a revoked license.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
mendofever.com

Clearlake Man Leads Officers on Pursuit Around Ukiah Found to Possess Weapons and Burglary Tools, Says UPD

On 12-23-2021, Michael Sorrell, a 30-year-old, unlicensed, resident of Clearlake, allegedly smoked methamphetamine before driving in the City of Ukiah. A Ukiah PD officer noticed Sorrell driving in the bicycle lane on the 100 block of N. Orchard Ave. Sorrell was driving erratically and the officer attempted to stop him by activating his emergency lights. Sorrell failed to yield to the officer and attempted to evade capture by driving in an unsafe manner, with wanton disregard for the public. Officers were led on an approximately 2.3-mile pursuit that exceeded 60 mph on city streets with speed limits of 25 mph. The pursuit ended with Sorrell attempting to go over a curb that separated two apartment complex parking lots. His vehicle collided with the curb causing front end and engine damage, halting his vehicle. Sorrell attempted to run from the pursuing officers. Sorrell ran into a blackberry bush and quickly gave up, surrendering to the pursuing officers.
UKIAH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Witness in Bakersfield 3 case sentenced Tuesday for possessing weapons

A witness connected to the infamous "Bakersfield 3" case was sentenced Tuesday for an unrelated crime, according to court records. Caleb Seiler, 32, pleaded no contest Oct. 28 to possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to 16 months for possessing weapons while on post-release community supervision. Six other charges — including possessing ammunition and controlled substance paraphernalia — were dismissed in October.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thebee.news

New Deputy appointed to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to introduce one of our newest deputies, Nathan Rosenblum! Deputy Rosenblum graduated from the Western Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy on December 10th and has begun his new assignment of patrolling the Arizona Strip district. When asked why he wanted to become...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
MyChesCo

Coatesville Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Southern Chester County Regional Police Department announced the arrest of Juan M. Ramon-Ramirez, age 30, of Coatesville, on drug charges. Authorities state that the incident occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, at 3:44 p.m., in the 900 block of West Cypress Street, in New Garden Township. Upon making contact with Ramon-Ramirez, police observed indicators of possible impairment. A search of the vehicle located a small amount of cocaine and paraphernalia in the wallet of Ramon-Ramirez, as well as an open bottle of beer. Ramon-Ramirez was taken into custody and transported for processing.
COATESVILLE, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested in Monticello for gun possession

MONTICELLO – Two Sullivan County men were arrested early on New Year’s morning on felony charges of criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor resisting arrest. The 12:45 a.m. incident led to the arrest in Monticello of Carlos Ortiz, 25, of Liberty and Raquan Reed, 21, of Swan Lake. Reed was also charged with a second felony of criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor of resisting arrest.
MONTICELLO, NY
WLUC

Marquette man arrested for possession of Meth

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette resident, 33-year-old Michael Fletcher, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine and a parole detainer on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. Officers from the Marquette Police Department where investigating an unrelated complaint in the 1000 block of Jefferson St. While investigating, officers were...
MARQUETTE, MI
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
wbtw.com

5 charged with impersonating police officers to search motel rooms in North Carolina

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Investigators have charged five people they suspect went to a motel looking for someone while claiming to be Gastonia Police officers. According to GPD, officers responded at about 1:10 a.m. on Sunday to a motel in the 1400 block of East Franklin Avenue for a possible burglary in progress by five suspects claiming to be police officers.
GASTONIA, NC
Fox News

Legally armed citizen thwarts California smash-and-grab attempted robbery

A legally armed southern California jewelry store owner thwarted an attempted smash-and-grab robbery by four men. Four suspects entered a jewelry store in Upland last Thursday just after 2:30 p.m. and deployed bear spray on everyone inside, police said. After the owner brandished a legally possessed firearm, the suspects took off in a getaway vehicle waiting outside. No one in the business was seriously injured.
UPLAND, CA

