These Popular Jabra Earbuds Will Gain Multipoint Bluetooth In a Future Update

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. Last year, Jabra released three new true-wireless earbuds -- the Elite 3 ($80), the Elite 7 Active ($180) and Elite 7 Pro ($200) -- with varying levels of features. Now it's added a fourth set of buds to the line, the Elite 4 Active, that carries a list price of $120 (£120, AU$179). Unveiled at CES 2022, Jabra is billing the Elite 4 Active as its most affordable workout model and "a relatable alternative for those who love an active lifestyle but are not looking for the intensity of its more aspirational sister in this range, the Jabra Elite 7 Active." The Elite 4 Active buds are available now in three color options -- blue, black and mint.
Comments / 0