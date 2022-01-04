ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. Katy Perry Fan Waited Seven Hours to See Singer Perform in Times Square When the Pop Star Was in Vegas

By Mike Nied
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Katy Perry kicked off the new year with a performance in Las Vegas this past weekend, and KatyCats descended on Sin City for a chance to watch one of the first dates of the pop star's new residency, Play. Unfortunately, one of them got the venue mixed up and landed on...

NME

Watch Katy Perry lactate beer and sing with a dancing turd on first night of wacky Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry kicked off her Las Vegas residency last night (December 29), and the performance proved to be anything but conventional. Running until March 19, 2022, Perry’s show at Las Vegas’ Resorts World Theatre is split into six Toy Story-inspired acts. Speaking about the production to GMA, Perry said: “A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger than life. But I play a doll in this show, so this thing is three times the size of me.”
THEATER & DANCE
Rolling Stone

Katy Perry Sings in a Toilet, Toasts a Giant Mask, and Plays the Hits at Vegas Residency

“Play” time has begun in Las Vegas. On Wednesday night, Katy Perry launched her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theater. Aptly titled “Play,” the show is quintessential Perry, who indulged the emotional, the over-the-top, the whimsical, the psychedelic, and even the cheesy over the course of 95 minutes. The concert — which the artist is referring to as “Perry Playland” — amounted to a giant singalong, which seemed to be exactly what she had in mind. Just one day before opening night, Perry posted a video of the setlist so that fans could prepare and brush up on...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Katy Perry lactates beer on stage during Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry is the breast at what she does. The 37-year-old singer began her “Play” residency at the Resorts World Las Vegas on Wednesday where she brought the house down. The mother of one made quite the spectacle when she lactated beer out of her dress made of cans, during one of her sets. The look was reminiscent of her 2010 “California Gurls” music video.
MUSIC
The Independent

CNN backs host Andy Cohen after ‘stupid and drunk’ Ryan Seacrest comments live on air

CNN has backed host Andy Cohen after he slammed rival Ryan Seacrest and his team live on air on New Year’s Eve. Cohen, who seemingly drank multiple shots with Anderson Cooper during the broadcast, referred to Seacrest’s ABC broadcast on the night of 31 December as “[a bunch] of losers that are performing behind us”.“I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry,” the 53-year-old radio and television talk show host told CNN viewers.Cohen later said he “regrets” slamming the ABC broadcast, adding that “Seacrest is a great guy”.“The only thing...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Alesso
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Katy Perry
thatgrapejuice.net

Katy Perry Takes GMA Behind the Scenes of Las Vegas Residency ‘Play’

Tonight’s the night Katy Perry hits ‘Play’ on her like-titled Las Vegas residency!. Housed at the Resorts World venue in Sin City, the concert series will see the Pop starlet power through her catalog of bops and new numbers such as her incoming single ‘When I’m Gone’ with Alesso.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ashley County Ledger

Katy Perry reveals Vegas residency setlist

Katy Perry has unveiled the setlist for her Las Vegas residency. The 37-year-old pop megastar kicks off her 'Katy Perry:PLAY' run at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas in Sin City tonight (29.12.21), which runs through until March 19, 2022. And the 'Teenage Dream' hitmaker has provided fans with...
CELEBRITIES
MIX 108

What Songs Will Katy Perry Perform During Her Las Vegas Residency ‘Play’?

Katy Perry is gearing up to welcome viewers into her Perry Playland in Las Vegas, and now we know what songs she'll be performing when she does. The iconic hit-maker is slated to take the stage at Resorts World Las Vegas tonight (Dec. 29) for the long-awaited first date of her residency Play. In the hours ahead of her performance she hopped on Instagram to unveil the setlist.
MUSIC
warm1069.com

Katy Perry tells ‘GMA’ why new Vegas show is literally “larger than life,” reveals set list

Katy Perry‘s Las Vegas residency at Resorts World, PLAY, kicks off tonight. In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, she gave fans of preview of what to expect. “Yes, a lot of my shows have been, you know, figuratively larger than life. But I play a doll in this show, so everything is like, three times the size of me,” Katy laughed. “It’s Honey, I Shrunk the Kids meets Pee-Wee’s Playhouse on CBD.”
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Katy Perry Plays With a New Alesso Collab, ‘When I’m Gone’

Let’s get the facts straight: Katy Perry’s 2019 single “Never Really Over” is one of the pop star’s finest songs. (Thank God it made the set list for her Las Vegas residency, Play, which opens December 29.) In the song, Perry sings, “Two years, and just like that, my head still takes me back / Thought it was done, but I guess it’s never really over.” It’s now been two years (and some change) since Perry released “Never Really Over,” and yes, we’re still thinking about it. But thanks to Perry’s new single, it’s not over. The pop star teamed with Swedish producer Alesso for “When I’m Gone,” another EDM bop that bears some curious similarities to “Never Really Over.” For one, the chorus: “When I’m gone, I’m never really gone,” Perry sings. “You think you’re movin’ on / But you won’t be for long, you see.” We don’t just see — we hear the similar rhythmic cadence in the delivery! Past that, both songs are electropop outings produced by EDM stars (Zedd helmed “Never Really Over”). And both are breakup bops … unless, of course, “Never Really Over” was just a years-in-the-making prophecy for “When I’m Gone.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
imdb.com

See All of Katy Perry's Fashion Looks From Opening Night of Her Las Vegas Residency

Katy Perry is roaring into Las Vegas! On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 37-year-old pop star kicked off her concert residency in Sin City in front of a sold-out crowd at the Resorts World Theatre at the new Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino. The "Firework" singer will perform her Katy Perry: Play show until mid-January, then take a break and resume performances in March. During the show, Katy performed hit singles such as "Wide Awake," "Teenage Dream," "Roar" and "Firework" as well as a medley of her 2013 song "Walking on Air" and her new single with Alesso, "When I'm Gone." "I'm so proud to bring this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Katy Perry & Alesso – ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry and Alesso dart onto the dancefloor with their brand new single ‘When I’m Gone.’. The collaborative jam arrives on the same day the starlet presses ‘Play’ on her like-titled Las Vegas residency at Resort World. A slick slice of EDM flavored Pop, the track...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Katy Perry Dazzles in Debut TV Performance of ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry has strutted back into the spotlight thanks to her new Las Vegas residency, ‘Play.’. Housed at the new Resorts World venue in Sin City, the concert series has been met with praise from fans and critics alike. To ignite excitement around the show the more, Perry teamed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dancingastronaut.com

Alesso, Katy Perry meet on ultimate house-pop crossover, ‘When I’m Gone’ [Stream]

Just two weeks after the three-year-road to “Somebody To Use” came to an end, Alesso mysteriously rid his Instagram page of every single post, even going as far as wiping his profile photo. It’s no well-kept secret that artists taking that course of action routinely signals that something larger is planned for the near future and rumblings of a meeting with Katy Perry began to spark on Twitter after the Swede had previously hinted at a planned release beside an A-list name. And that prediction was brought to life when Alesso and Katy Perry subsequently slotted “When I’m Gone” for an end-of-year delivery, with the December 30 due date now arriving.
MUSIC
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
