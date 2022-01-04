ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Opinion: When it comes to trans youth, we’re in danger of losing our way

San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough a grant from the San Francisco Department of Public Health, UCSF’s Child and Adolescent Gender Center has for the past five years provided training and consultation on transgender kids to all youth-serving agencies and professionals in The City, including its public schools. The vision has been to make San Francisco...

www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 15

arty lange
4d ago

I see a bunch of young people who won’t be able to support themselves after their parents die which they in turn might be living on the streets. How about get an education and get a job… then do your job

Reply(1)
8
Stephen Gordon
3d ago

He, him is singular, she, her is singular, they, them is plural, saying it ain’t so don’t make it so! I will never comply with this nonsense, you don’t like my attitude, I don’t care!

Reply
6
thefuss
3d ago

Schools are grooming children to question their sexuality. Social media doesn’t help either

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Times

LGBTQ movement is losing trans-athlete debate, says Transgender Law Center

UPenn swimmer Lia Thomas may be smashing records and winning races against women, but LGBTQ advocates say the transgender-athlete issue is a loser. A Transgender Law Center “messaging guide” posted online last month found that no matter how the issue was framed, “no arguments we tested bested the opposition in a direct debate on sports policy.”
SOCIETY
San Francisco Examiner

Opinion: Schools must remain open — our kids have lost so much

“I am happy to see all our lovely kindergarten kids tomorrow morning. I have missed them greatly.”. Messages like this from San Francisco Unified School District teachers appeared in many parents’ inboxes on Sunday night, the eve of the return from winter break. These messages fill our hearts with warmth. We are indebted to the dedicated teachers educating and healing our students in this tumultuous time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Daily

OPINION: We’re back online, baby

Happy new year and anniversary — it’s time for online school again (for a week). The Dec. 21 announcement from President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards that week one of winter quarter would be moving mostly online was definitely a downer on our first week of winter break. As much as I’m not looking forward to a rerun of my sophomore year, it’s probably for the best. (If I’m being honest, this past fall quarter probably should not have been as “back to normal” as it was.)
SEATTLE, WA
San Francisco Examiner

Opinion: The age-old battle between S.F. residents and transplants

All cities are experienced differently by natives and newer residents, but the differences feel more extreme in San Francisco, probably because there are fewer natives here than in most major cities. For natives, San Francisco is frequently seen through a kind of Proustian mist. Reminders of The City’s past are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
City
Berkeley, CA
GovExec.com

We’re About to Lose Track of the Pandemic

As the Omicron variant sprints to dominance across the United States, the country’s ability to track the resulting infections is about to evaporate. There are multiple reasons for this. The first is that the United States can’t do enough tests. Where cases are rising quickly, demand has already outstripped testing capacity, leaving people standing in long lines, many in bad weather. CDC rules specify that the only way a COVID-19 infection gets counted as a confirmed case is if it’s identified via PCR test or genomic sequencing. Booked-up testing sites and clogged test-processing labs—and the necessary shift toward rapid antigen tests, which can’t officially confirm a case even when their results are reported to public-health authorities—mean that many infections simply won’t get counted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Gender Transition#In Youth#Gender Dysphoria#Adolescence#Racism#Ucsf#Gender Center#Lgbtq#Covid
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
capradio.org

10 new California laws that might affect your everyday in 2022

The new year in California also marks the arrival of hundreds of laws that go into effect on January 1. Many of these bills-turned-laws and ballot-measures-finally-going-into-effect won’t necessarily surface in your everyday lives. But dozens — from recycling and policing to bacon and booze — will affect your neighborhood, local businesses and home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Babies found to be more likely to accept unfamiliar women when the odor of their mother is present

A team of researchers from the Interdisciplinary Center, in Israel, working with a colleague from Canada, has found that babies are more likely to accept an unfamiliar woman when the odor of their mother is present. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes experiments they conducted with volunteer moms, their babies and other unfamiliar women.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy