In 2019, the actor filed a lawsuit against his former assistant and demanded compensation of $ 6 million (about 5.3 million euros). New details from De Niro’s indictment come from court documents that RadarOnline has access to. For example, a letter from the actor’s lawyer was sent to Robinson. The memo states that she misused Canal Productions’ De Niro credit card multiple times, including paying for exorbitant trips, restaurant visits and a dog sitter. In addition, the woman had abused De Niro air miles (Points or Air Miles you can save, editor), worth $300,000 (€264,000). The lawyer also alleges that Robinson used the card on Uber rides, new cell phones and flowers for her home. The original indictment also alleged that the woman watched excessive television during her working hours, including 55 episodes of Friends in four days.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO