ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State cracks top 10 of CBB analyst Andy Katz' power rankings

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URDf5_0dc0ta5U00
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Michigan State is one of the 10 best teams in the country, according to college basketball analyst Andy Katz.

Katz — who writes for NCAA.com and does television work for the Big Ten Network — released an updated batch of power rankings on Monday, with the Spartans cracking the top 10 for the first time this year. Katz moved Michigan State up six spots to No. 7 in his newest rankings.

Check out the complete rankings by clicking on the tweet below:

Michigan State is 12-2 on the season and has won seven straight games, with their last loss coming to the top-ranked Baylor Bears in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game. The Spartans are a perfect 3-0 in Big Ten play as well.

Like Katz, I have the Spartans as the second-highest Big Ten team in our weekly power rankings behind only Purdue. Check out my Big Ten power rankings by clicking on the link below:

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Local
Michigan College Sports
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Katz
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa March Madness#Cbb#Ncaa Com#The Big Ten Network#Spartans#Purdue 4#Gonzaga#Michigan State 8#Usc#Baylor Bears
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State LS announces plans to return for 7th season in 2022

Ohio State’s special teams unit is getting a veteran piece back for one final ride in 2022. Bradley Robinson, a long-snapper for the Buckeyes, announced on Twitter that he is returning to Columbus. Robinson began his career at Michigan State in 2016 but landed with Ohio State in 2017 and won the starting long-snapper job in 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chicago Tribune

‘I wanted to build a legacy’: Ayo Dosunmu, who is carving his niche as a Chicago Bulls rookie, returns to Illinois for his jersey retirement

Ayo Dosunmu is only just beginning to process the impact he made in three seasons at Illinois. The Chicago Bulls rookie returned to the State Farm Center on Thursday night to a hearty homecoming, and his No. 11 jersey was raised to the arena’s rafters during a raucous halftime ceremony. “It was very emotional,” Dosunmu said. “I was trying to keep myself straight, smile through it all. I had a ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Cardale Jones News

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones has reportedly landed an interesting job in Columbus. Jones, who led Ohio State to a College Football Playoff national championship in 2015, will reportedly play a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness deals. The former Buckeyes quarterback will help...
COLUMBUS, OH
WLTX.com

National Player of the Year is ready to go to work at Clemson

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Clemson signed 12 players in the December early signing period headlined by 5-star quarterback Cade Klubnik from Austin, Texas. Klubnik was recently named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year after he guided the Westlake Chaparrals to a third consecutive UIL state title. Klubnik has never lost a game as a starter and in his prep career he threw for 7,426 yards and 86 touchdowns.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy