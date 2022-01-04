ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Carter McFerrin

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta-based Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the largest long-term care (LTC) pharmacy companies in the U.S.,...

bizjournals

Pair of Cooksey Communications leaders complete acquisition of the agency

On Jan. 1, longtime Cooksey Communication leaders Colby Walton and Jason Meyer completed the agency's acquisition from founder Gail Cooksey. It completed the multi-year succession plan of the firm she founded 28 years ago. Walton will serve as chairman and CEO of the Irving-based agency, while Meyer will serve as...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Kathryn “Kathy” Fletcher

Equinox, a nonprofit human services agency, is proud to appoint Kathryn “Kathy” Fletcher as its CEO. Fletcher replaces Virginia Golden who led the agency during a time of transition, including exploring an affiliation with Whitney Young Health. For the next 12 months, Fletcher will focus on the essential day-to-day operations of Equinox, and the smooth transition for the affiliation with Whitney Young Health. She has been with Equinox for 17 years, serving as its COO for the past seven years, and as Senior Director of Residential Services prior to that. In her 37-year career, Fletcher has been the Director of Residential Programs for senior housing and intermediate care facilities with NYS Department of Health and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing/Management from Siena College, and Master’s degree in Health Services Administration from Sage College. Under Fletcher’s leadership, Equinox will continue its positive trajectory.
BUSINESS
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
bizjournals

Peter Koleske

Wintrust Private Client is pleased to welcome Peter Koleske as Senior Vice President. Pete is a lead advisor and relationship manager to high net worth individuals, families, and organizations, including closely held and family-owned businesses. His 30 years of financial services experience include banking, investments, and trusts. Beyond Wintrust, he serves as a trustee for St. Joseph Parish in Racine, Wisconsin.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

People On The Move

Executive Vice President, Middle Market Team Lead at Texas Capital Bank. Todd Hardy joins Texas Capital Bank’s Middle Market Banking team as Executive Vice President, bringing over 30 years of commercial banking experience. Todd will focus on growing relationships with commercial, industrial, and operational businesses throughout North Texas while he leads a team towards Texas Capital Bank’s expansion and market growth plans.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Melissa Collins

Melissa represents corporations, professional firms, and individuals in a variety of civil matters, with a focus on complex commercial and intellectual property disputes. She has represented clients in federal and state courts at the trial and appellate levels, in inter partes review proceedings before the Patent and Trademark Office, before arbitral panels, and in Department of Justice investigations.
LAW
bizjournals

Latisha Robertson

Robertson started her career at as a Case Manager. This role included 3 government facilities in which people with disabilities & disadvantages were trained & hired for janitorial services & switchboard operations. Robertson was the advocate for these employees & a listening ear in helping them to achieve their goals of successful employment & achievement. She offers support by way of training, helping with the upkeep of contracts by offering quality control & improvement plans.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bizjournals

High-paying remote jobs: A fast-growing turnover threat

As companies try to guard against turnover and rising quit rates, the competition for talent is no longer just the business down the street. A growing threat has emerged: high-paying remote jobs.
JOBS
MarketWatch

Willis Towers Watson changing ticker symbol to 'WTW'

Willis Towers Watson said it will change its Nasdaq stock ticker symbol to "WTW" at the open of market trading on Monday, Jan. 10. No action is required from Willis Towers Watson shareholders, the company said on Friday. Willis Towers Watson CEO Carl Hess said the change, "is just one of the ways we are simplifying to increase our agility and effectiveness, as we move forward as a strong and independent WTW." Willis Towers Watson's ordinary shares will continue to be listed on Nasdaq and the CUSIP will remain unchanged. Willis Towers Watson shares are up 14.2% in the past 12 months, compared to a rise of 26% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS
bizjournals

Haywood Edmundson

Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking, Triad Market at Comerica Bank. Haywood Edmundson has joined Comerica Bank as Senior Vice President of Middle Market Banking for North Carolina’s Triad Market. His past experience includes more than 30 years providing advisory and origination services to corporate and commercial banking clients in national and regional markets. Edmundson will help expand Comerica’s new Southeast Market by providing consultative, full-service banking solutions to middle market companies.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

People to Watch: The remote worker

Editor's note: This is part of a series of People to Watch articles we're publishing this week and compiling in our weekly print edition that highlight the Twin Citians that our journalists will be expecting to make high-impact news in the next year. Most of our list of People to...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Top of the List: Busiest Central Ohio residential remodelers

The remodelers in this year's list averaged $5.73 million in local remodeling sales in 2021 – an increase of about 15% over the previous year. It was a boom year for remodeling, as many continued to work from home and a tight housing market limited options for relocating. We...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Nearly a year after launch, Creative Planning nonprofit digs deeper into financial literacy

Access to financial resources often is the bridge to getting people and businesses in under-resourced communities more mobility. Kansas City-based Pathway Financial Education is an education and resource-driven nonprofit that aims to provide financial training and education to small business owners and individuals, hopefully helping the communities achieve self-sufficiency, financial health and well-being.
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

Report: Wells Fargo chief risk officer to leave bank this year

Wells Fargo & Co. Chief Risk Officer Amanda Norton plans to retire in June to pursue outside interests, CEO Charles Scharf reportedly announced in an email to employees. Norton oversees all aspects of the company’s independent corporate risk function and risk oversight activities, including credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance, information security risk and conduct risk. She also serves as a member of the company’s operating committee and as an executive officer.
BUSINESS
EurekAlert

World renowned cancer physician and researcher Philip Philip, M.D., Ph.D., to join Henry Ford Cancer Institute

The medical oncologist has led many breakthroughs in pancreatic cancer, neuroendocrine tumors. DETROIT (Jan. 6, 2022) – Internationally renowned medical oncologist Philip A. Philip, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Henry Ford Cancer Institute (HFCI) as director of Gastrointestinal Oncology and Neuroendocrine Oncology, medical director of Research and Clinical Care Integration, and co-leader of the Henry Ford Pancreatic Cancer Center (HFPCC). Joining Henry Ford’s team of leading cancer experts, Dr. Philip has led numerous breakthroughs over the course of his career in the areas of pancreatic cancer and neuroendocrine tumors.
CANCER

