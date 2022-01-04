Carter McFerrin

Equinox, a nonprofit human services agency, is proud to appoint Kathryn “Kathy” Fletcher as its CEO. Fletcher replaces Virginia Golden who led the agency during a time of transition, including exploring an affiliation with Whitney Young Health. For the next 12 months, Fletcher will focus on the essential day-to-day operations of Equinox, and the smooth transition for the affiliation with Whitney Young Health. She has been with Equinox for 17 years, serving as its COO for the past seven years, and as Senior Director of Residential Services prior to that. In her 37-year career, Fletcher has been the Director of Residential Programs for senior housing and intermediate care facilities with NYS Department of Health and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities. She received a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing/Management from Siena College, and Master’s degree in Health Services Administration from Sage College. Under Fletcher’s leadership, Equinox will continue its positive trajectory.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO