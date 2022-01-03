What to Watch: Caledonia-Byron basketball matchup highlights this week's must-see games

Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season has finally arrived, and seven teams are still vying for the three remaining playoff berths. All seven will either clinch with a win or need a win to stay in the mix. For the Chargers, it's as simple as win and in (though a tie also would get it done). A victory also would clinch a playoff spot for the Colts, 49ers and Raiders, though those three teams also have paths to the postseason that involve a loss. And finally, the Saints, Steelers and Ravens need to win to have even a shot at the playoffs -- but all three also need some help elsewhere.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO