High School

What to Watch: Caledonia-Byron basketball matchup highlights this week's must-see games

By Jason Feldman - YAHOO!News
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith holiday tournaments in the rearview, it's time for local high school...

ourcommunitynow.com

iheart.com

HS Basketball Coach Suspended After 92 to 4 Win

A Connecticut girls varsity basketball coach has been suspended the school is apologizing after a blowout win on Monday night. Sacred Heart Academy beat Lyman Hall 92 to 4. “They fast breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes wherever they could. They showed no mercy throughout,” Lyman Hall coach Tom Lipka told CT Insider.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
#Highschool
Maize n Brew

Juwan Howard hasn’t given up hope on his team yet after loss to Rutgers

Following Michigan’s 75-57 defeat to Rutgers last night, Juwan Howard took the stand at the post-game press conference. In unprecedented times such as these, Howard was able to remain calm, cool and collected when discussing his team’s struggles so far this season. He was generally proud of his team’s effort, despite being shorthanded due to Covid and other issues.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Vibe

Russell Westbrook Creating Documentary On Black Basketball Players Before The NBA

Russell Westbrook has a new off-the-court endeavor. The Los Angeles Lakers star has announced a new documentary telling the story of Black basketball players in the early 1900’s, before the league was integrated. According to Deadline, the project will chronicle the time known as the “Black Fives Era.” “I’m excited to work with Propagate and The Black Fives Foundation on this project,” said Westbrook. “This subject is obviously very personal to me for a number of reasons. These teams helped break racial and societal barriers and paved the way for the game and the NBA as a whole. These stories deserve...
NBA
ESPN

NFL game plans for seven must-win Week 18 matchups: Keys to victory for the Colts, 49ers, Chargers and other playoff hopefuls

Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season has finally arrived, and seven teams are still vying for the three remaining playoff berths. All seven will either clinch with a win or need a win to stay in the mix. For the Chargers, it's as simple as win and in (though a tie also would get it done). A victory also would clinch a playoff spot for the Colts, 49ers and Raiders, though those three teams also have paths to the postseason that involve a loss. And finally, the Saints, Steelers and Ravens need to win to have even a shot at the playoffs -- but all three also need some help elsewhere.
NFL
High School
Education
Basketball
Sports
Scarlet Nation

WATCH: Michigan vs. Rutgers Basketball Highlights & Analysis

The Michigan Wolverines were playing from behind before the initial jump ball in Piscataway against the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers. Key Wolverines off the bench in Terrance Williams, Brandon Johns, and Frankie Collins were not available due to COVID-19. Additionally, Zeb Jackson didn’t make the trip for personal reasons. With a short bench, there were complications in how to approach this Big Ten match-up for Juwan Howard’s squad that has already been struggling at this point in the season.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
houseofsparky.com

Women’s Basketball, Gymnastics, Wrestling postpone and cancel matchups this week

As the United States reported over 1 million new daily Covid cases on Tuesday, it has affected multiple sports at Arizona State this week. Washington women’s basketball entered health and safety protocols postponing the Huskies and Sun Devils game for Friday. Arizona State looked for an opponent but now the Sun Devils have their own Covid issues making them also reschedule their game on Sunday against Washington State as well.
SPORTS
Sportico

FOX, CBS Nab Athletes Unlimited’s Basketball Broadcast Rights

Athletes Unlimited is adding basketball to its network of professional women’s sports leagues later this month with a 30-game season slated to tip off in Las Vegas on Jan. 26, and now a pair of the league’s television partners have signed on to broadcast 17 of the inaugural season’s contests. Fox and CBS will tag-team coverage of the campaign, which will be headlined by WNBA star Natasha Cloud and a number of other current and former WNBA players. The move continues CBS’ inroads in professional women’s basketball after inking a multi-year deal with the WNBA in 2019, but marks a new...
SPORTS
On3.com

BBNBA: Fox & Cousins backstabbed after good performances

Pretty busy day of action across the NBA on Wednesday. But it wasn’t all good news for our former ‘Cats. Let’s talk about it. It wouldn’t be a Kings game unless De’Aaron Fox pulled off some Herculean magic at the end only to wind up on the losing side once again. In yesterday’s home matchup against the Trae Young-less Hawks, Fox shot over 50% of the field and scored 30 points, including this and-one to tie the game with under a minute to go.
NBA

