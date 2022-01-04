ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal announces his plans for the 2022 season

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is heading to the 2022 NFL Draft. As a junior, he could have come back for at least another year, but decided against it. Chenal has been a leader on the Wisconsin defense for the past few years. He played in...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Jim Harbaugh Would Be Interested In 1 NFL Job – If It Was Open

Last year, Michigan Wolverines fans thought it was time to move on from head coach Jim Harbaugh. Just a year later, Harbaugh took the team to College Football Playoff berth and now his stock is as high as it’s ever been. According to a new report from the Athletic, Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave Michigan for the NFL.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Badgers#Badger Nation#Chenal Leo
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama assistant coach linked to potential Michigan opening

One of the biggest college football news stories of Monday was a report that Jim Harbaugh is tempted to leave Michigan for a return to the NFL. If Harbaugh indeed leaves his alma mater, an Alabama assistant is already being linked to UM. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg tweeted Monday, “If Harbaugh...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Should Hire Jim Harbaugh

It’s been reported this week that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will consider a move back to the NFL this offseason. Moments ago, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on Harbaugh’s coaching future. While there’s no guarantee Harbaugh will leave Ann Arbor this offseason, Cowherd believes...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 Reasons Jim Harbaugh won’t leave Michigan Football for NFL

Despite some reported mutual interest between Jim Harbaugh and the NFL, here are three reasons why Harbaugh won’t be leaving Michigan football. Just when you thought coaching carousel in college football had come to a halt, there was the bombshell report by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic on Tuesday that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh could be tempted by a move to the NFL.
NFL
FanSided

Could Ryan Pace cost Chicago Bears Jim Harbaugh

The Chicago Bears have yet to decide on the status of General Manager Ryan Pace, but reports seem to lean towards him being retained. This is big news for the fans of the organization because Pace will have the call on who he hires as the next head coach. Even if he changes roles, his say in the hiring of the football operations or next GM would go a long way in their head coach search.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Eric Dickerson: I got $500 to $1,000 a month at SMU

In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, Hall of Fame running back Erick Dickerson shed some light on his recruiting, which was one of the big stories in 1979 when he was a prized prospect from Sealy and at the center of a battle between Texas A&M and SMU.
SEALY, TX
The Spun

Michigan Quarterback Entered The Transfer Portal Thursday

Michigan beat Ohio State, won the Big Ten and earned a trip to the College Football Playoff. That hasn’t stopped a number of Wolverines – including a quarterback – from entering the transfer portal since falling to Georgia in the semi-final. Michigan quarterback Daniel Villari has entered...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

If Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL, Michigan has the answer in-house

If you’ve been in the business of covering college football long enough, you come to learn when the writing on the wall is a Banksy and when it’s a forgery. When Bruce Feldman of The Athletic says something, it’s a Banksy. If there’s smoke in the air about Jim Harbaugh wanting to return to the NFL, there’s a real fire connected.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy