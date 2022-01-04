ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns RB Kareem Hunt won’t make return against Steelers

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) — Cleveland running back Kareem Hunt will miss his third straight game with an ankle injury when the Browns face Pittsburgh.

The Browns made Hunt inactive after listing him as questionable on the final injury report.

Injuries have limited Hunt to just eight games this season.

Cleveland will also be without starting safeties Ronnie Harrison (ankle) and John Johnson (hamstring).

Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart will start instead as the Browns (7-8) try to avoid being swept by the Steelers (7-7-1).

WKBN

Browns plan to start Mayfield next season

According to NFL.com and Yahoo Sports, sources say that Mayfield met with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and both sides agree that he will be the starter moving forward.
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Get Worrisome Update On Nick Chubb

Ever since Monday night when Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb was not in the Steelers’ game at critical moments, fans have been concerned about what is going on with Chubb. After the game, Coach Stefanski admitted that Chubb suffered a rib injury during the game and needed rest.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Have Reportedly Made Surprising Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly made a surprising decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield heading into the 2022 offseason. While many expect the Browns to part ways with the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, Cleveland will reportedly roll with Mayfield as the starter heading into the 2022 regular season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Browns’ Myles Garrett drops strong take on Jadeveon Clowney’s future after missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NFL in the 2021 season. They were supposed to build on a fantastic 2020 campaign in which they made the playoffs for the first time since 2002 season, especially after acquiring Jadeveon Clowney in the offseason to give Cleveland’s defense a much-needed shot in the arm. But even a pass rush that features both Clowney and Garrett was not enough to push the Browns into the next level.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns QB identifies the biggest problem in Cleveland

A former Browns quarterback identified what he believes is a big problem in Cleveland that hinders the team. This week, longtime Cleveland Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote an article asserting that Baker Mayfield has issues with the team’s head coach, Kevin Stefanski. She even said Mayfield would consider asking for a trade if things don’t change to his liking.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Blunt Message For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield has once again become one of the most polarizing players in the NFL. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns quarterback got into it with Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. Cabot had reported Mayfield could end up requesting a trade this coming off-season. The former No. 1 overall pick called the report “click-bait.”
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Named As Landing Spot For Deshaun Watson

Disappointment and controversy make for lots of comments and conjecture, as the Cleveland Browns are learning. Especially when the quarterback is the subject of much of the debate. And so it is that the team finds themselves in the discussion of possible landing spots for Deshaun Watson. Just like they...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
