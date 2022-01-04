Mandan, ND Coffee Shop Under New Ownership

Stop me if you have heard this question before, I guarantee you have. We drive by this huge place without even blinking an eye, and not a second ticks by in our bank of memories about the good old days. What once was a sprawling discount store at 2625 State Street in Bismarck, now is just an old lonely deserted Kmart. On a crowded weekend, this place shined, people shopping and looking for the best possible deals they can get, and now it sadly sits silent. So here is the question, what would you like to see develop here? Most people will shout out ideas of entertainment, or maybe a brand new food store. Fargo, North Dakota went through the same exact situation last year. The future looks very bright for them, and I personally believe the sun could shine here in Bismarck as well.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO