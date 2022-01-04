ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND Coffee Shop Under New Ownership

By B-Fish
 4 days ago
According to Cappuccino on Collins Facebook page, the business officially has new owners that took over on January 1, 2022. The store was closed January 1 & 2, 2022 for the transition to be completed. Cappuccino On Collins new owners are Trisha & Joe Camisa and they are excited to meet...

US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
