Sony postpones 'Morbius' film again, to April

By Jason Aycock
Seekingalpha.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSudden movie postponements aren't done yet: Sony (NYSE:SONY) is delaying Morbius - one of its Marvel comics-based movies - to April 1 from a planned Jan. 28. That delay (the newest of many for the film...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius Fans Upset After Film's Latest Delay

Morbius isn't coming out this month after all. Late Monday night, Sony announced it's delaying the Jared Leto vehicle until April 1st in hopes movie-going audiences feel more at ease going to theaters amidst rising COVID-19 cases. As such, fans hoping for another Marvel movie just a month and a week after Spider-Man: No Way Home aren't entirely too thrilled with the release date change.
MOVIES
97.5 KISS FM

Spider-Man Spinoff ‘Morbius’ Delayed Yet Again

Poor, cursed Michael Morbius. Not only is he a bloodsucking vampire, he cannot get his movie into theaters. Morbius, one of the most delayed movies of the pandemic era, has been delayed yet again. Originally intended for July 2020, the film — which stars Jared Leto as Marvel Comics’ living vampire — was bumped to March 2021, then October 2021, then January 21, 2022. Then the Omicron variant of Covid-19 emerged, throwing the short-term future of movie theaters into doubt once again. Today, Sony announced they were pushing Morbius from January to April 1, 2022. Once upon a time, Morbius was supposed to open a year and a half before Spider-Man: No Way Home. Instead, it will open at least four months after Spider-Man. That may well have been one of Sony’s considerations. With Spider-Man continuing to perform well in theaters in spite of the pandemic, all Sony was doing by releasing the movie now was competing with itself. They’re better off waiting.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

Morbius Release Date Delay Strikes Again, Sinks Fangs into April 2022

Sony Pictures and Marvel’s Jared Leto-starring vampire movie, Morbius, has suffered a delay yet again, pushing its release date to April 1, 2022. It was previously set to arrive only a few weeks from now on January 28. The decision to push the anti-hero flick almost certainly comes after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases throughout the holiday season.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Leto
Screendaily

Covid hits Ontario cinemas and release plan for Sony’s ‘Morbius’

The latest Covid surge is beginning to hit the distribution and exhibition sector in North America, with the Canadian province of Ontario temporarily closing cinemas and Sony Pictures pushing back the release of Spider-Man spin off Morbius. Sony has pushed the North American launch of Columbia Pictures release Morbius, its...
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Sony Pushes Jared Leto's 'Morbius' Release Back to April 2022

Jared Leto's forthcoming Marvel debut will have to wait a bit longer before hitting theaters. Sony has pushed the release of Morbius back to April, ET has learned. The film was originally slated to bow on January 28, but will now be released on big screens -- including IMAX release -- on April 1.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Morbius: Runtime and Rating Revealed for Sony's Spider-Man Universe Spinoff

Sink your teeth into the runtime of Morbius. After the shorter Venom: Let There Be Carnage (1 hour and 37 minutes) and the longer Spider-Man: No Way Home (2 hours and 28 minutes), the Sony's Spider-Man Universe spinoff about living vampire Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) is taking flight at just under two hours. Tickets aren't yet on sale for Morbius — playing exclusively in movie theaters on January 28 — but the official rating and runtime have been revealed by theater chain Cinemark.
MOVIES
Polygon

12 best movies new to streaming to watch in January 2022

Welcome to 2022! It’s the start of a brand new year, filled with exciting possibilities and new hopes, not mention a whole slew of films to look forward to. Between Scream 5 and Morbius, not to mention other highly anticipated releases such as Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Pixar’s Turning Red, the first quarter of the year promises to one filled with fantastic movies worth getting excited for. The same could be said for streaming as well, as the first month of the new year boasts several critically-acclaimed classics and memorable new additions to stream from home.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morbius#Marvel#Paramount Pictures#Viaca#No Way Home
hypebeast.com

Sony Pictures Delays Jared Leto's 'Morbius' for the Sixth Time

Sony Pictures has delayed the premiere date of Jared Leto‘s Morbius as the United States faces a surge in COVID-19 cases involving the Omicron variant. According to reports, the film adaptation of the famed Marvel Comics story will now hit theaters on April 1, 2022 instead of its January 28 date. This marks the sixth time Morbius was pushed back; the movie was initially slated to release on July 10, 2020 but was postponed to July 31 then March 19, 2021, October 8, 2021 and January 21, 2022 before its most recent schedule of January 28.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

MORBIUS: Jared Leto Superhero Film Delayed To April In The Wake Of Recent Omicron Surge

Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home dominating the global box office, it seems as though Sony is considerably less confident in January's box office potential as Omicron continues to run rampant across the globe, as the studio has officially announced this evening that their next Marvel film, Morbius, has been delayed from January 28 to April 1, 2022.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Morbius delayed for a seventh time, now heading to cinemas in April

As a new variant rears its ugly head, Sony is looking to protect one of its upcoming Marvel projects. Today, we’ve learned that Morbius will longer be released this month and is moving all the way to April. Deadline does note that the ongoing pandemic is not the only...
MOVIES
Gamespot

Morbius Delayed 3 Months, Now Coming April 2022

Sony Pictures has announced that the Jared Leto Marvel movie Morbius has been delayed. Originally expected to debut in theaters on January 28, it's now scheduled for April 1, 2022 (this is no April Fool's joke). The delay amounts to about three months. It's been a long road to release...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Flatten Star-Studded Espionage Thriller ‘The 355’ at the Box Office

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will keep trouncing its competition at the domestic box office well into the new year. Though the first major release of 2022, Universal’s star-studded thriller “The 355,” is opening nationwide, Spidey will have no trouble staying atop the charts in its fourth weekend of release. Over the weekend, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is expected to add another $25 million to $27 million to its domestic tally. To date, the Sony Pictures movie has generated $627 million in North America, pushing past “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ($620 million) and “The Avengers” ($623 million) become the eighth-highest grossing film...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Sony keeps things short with Morbius running time

Sony Pictures bucked the trend of increasingly lengthy blockbuster running times with last year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and it seems the studio will be doing so once again this month when Jared Leto’s Living Vampire is unleashed with the release of the Marvel movie Morbius. Yes,...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Ghostbusters Afterlife’ on HBO Max Or Netflix?

If you’ve been sensing something strange in the neighborhood lately, you’d be right, because the new Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is now available to watch in the comfort of your living room. Unlike the 2016 reboot starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon, this fourth...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Sony moves ‘Morbius’ release to April amid Omicron concerns

On Monday, Sony Pictures announced that they will be moving the theatrical release of their upcoming Morbius film from January 28 to April 1 of this year. The decision was made amid concerns over skyrocketing COVID-19 numbers as the Omicron variant begins to get a foothold in the United States.
MOVIES
Deadline

IFC Films Hires Scott Shooman For Head Of Acquisitions Post

EXCLUSIVE: Just in time for Sundance, IFC Films has hired Scott Shooman to be Senior Vice President of Acquisitions, reporting directly to IFC Films president Arianna Bocco. A seasoned hand in the acquisitions game who is leaving a senior exec post at Endeavor Content, Shooman has been an acquisitions exec at CBS Films, Sony Pictures’ Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions Group. Shooman will hit the ground running: he’s tasked with leading the acquisitions team to acquire approximately 30 films per year for both the IFC Films and IFC Midnight slate in all stages of production, from script stage to...
MOVIES
Variety

After ‘Spider-Man,’ Tom Holland Could Fill Hollywood’s Void of Millennial Leading Men

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shows that movie theaters can still be a major power at a time when streaming services have seemingly taken over the world. The instant box office smash also launches Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose peppy, quippy and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man gives the comic-book epic its zip and heart, into the top ranks of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the film’s outsized success, reaping $260 million stateside over the weekend. After five days in theaters, the superhero film is sitting pretty with $328 million domestically and $750...
