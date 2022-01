Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel is among those named to the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 class, which will be announced in the coming days. The Action Network reported that Pinkel will join Colorado Heisman Trophy running back Rashaan Salaam, Oklahoma State running back Terry Miller, Oklahoma defensive back Roy Williams and Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones among the inductees. A full list is expected to be announced soon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO