Pictured: A COVID-19 Antigen test showing a positive result. Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, Ventura County Public Health announced that 5,000 home test kits would be distributed on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 3 and 4, to those confirmed to have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 and who have had symptoms for two to three days. The test kits being distributed by the county are rapid antigen kits providing results within 15 minutes. The test kits will be distributed for no cost to those eligible in a drive-through distribution. Home test kits will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last, at the following times:

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO