Governor declares disaster due to winter storm

By Michael Paschall
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon Governor Mike Dunleavy declared a state disaster emergency due to the winter storm in portions of the Interior and Southcentral Alaska. The declaration covers areas of the...

CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation To Support Recovery From Winter Storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation adding Trinity County to the state of emergency announced last week to assist several counties across the state affected by winter storms. Today’s proclamation waives certain licensing requirements and costs for out-of-state contractors and others working with California utilities to restore energy, in order to support the ongoing response and recovery activities in the counties under the state of emergency. The State Operations Center has been activated to help coordinate the state’s emergency response actions. Last week, Governor Newsom urged members of his Cabinet to take appropriate measures to alleviate the impact of weather conditions on California’s most vulnerable residents, including cooperating with investor-owned utilities to restore power as quickly as possible. The text of Saturday’s proclamation can be found here.
CALIFORNIA STATE

