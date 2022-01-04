Man found dead in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

A 75-YEAR-old man has died after he plunged 100ft into Hawaii's Kilauea volcano. The man, who has only been identified as a Hilo resident, disappeared at the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park late on Sunday night. His family reported him missing on Monday, the National Park Service said, however were met...
PENDLETON — Before he can settle into his job leading one of the largest national park systems in the world, Chuck Sams still needs to pack. Calling from his Riverside home, Sams said he has to clear out his soon-to-be-former house as he and his family look to complete the move to Alexandria, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C., some 2,600 miles away.
ARIZONA, USA — A $10,000 award is being offered for information leading to an arrest after several horses were shot to death at an Arizona national park. The three wild horses were found dead at Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in late December. All the animals were found with bullet wounds, according to rangers.
A magnitude-4.9 earthquake struck a submerged volcano south of Hawaii’s Big Island last week, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed. said the temblor hit at 1:32 a.m. about 26 miles southeast of Naalehu, at a depth of 7.5 miles. There were no immediate reports of any damage. The submerged volcano...
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say at least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says more than 4 feet of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort overnight Friday and early Saturday, trapping thousands of cars on roadways. Rescue services physician Abdur Rehman says most died of hypothermia while others may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car heaters for a long period of time. Murree is a popular winter resort town that attracts well over a million tourists annually.
Friends and families on Sunday mourned the deaths of 10 people who died when a cliff collapsed onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil, after two people missing in the tragedy were confirmed dead.
On Saturday, a large rock fragment broke free of a ravine and plunged onto four boats in Furnas Lake in Brazil's eastern Minas Gerais state, as panicked tourists watched helplessly from other vessels.
The bodies of the two remaining missing individuals were found Sunday by rescuers, civil police commissioner Marcos de Souza Pimenta told reporters.
More than 30 people were injured, including nine who had to be hospitalized, authorities said.
A hunter tracking deer says he was gored by a buck before Wisconsin rescuers found him in a drainage ditch amid freezing cold weather. The man had left to track a deer in the woods of Lewiston at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to a Facebook post from the Portage Fire Department. That department, alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, was called to help find the man at 12:41 a.m. Thursday after he was reported lost in the woods.
(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
After heavy rain brought on by Tropical Cyclone Seth last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
Like sheep dogs herding cattle, a pack of Yellowstone National Park wolves recently ran down dozens of elk before singling out one individual for a feast. The footage below – grainy because it was captured from afar – shows the elk trying to stay grouped while fleeing as wolves hold positions at their rear and left flank.
Two skiers have been hospitalized after a pipe under their chairlift started blasting them with freezing water.Horrifying videos from Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina show the lift carrying row after row of people through the icy stream. In one clip, a chair carrying two unfortunate skiers appears to get stuck directly over the broken pipe, which continuously drenches them.The resort says the problem started after a skier crashed into a snowmaking hydrant, at which point the device started spraying customers – but the situation is under control now.“On Friday, January 7, an uninjured guest skied into a...
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning that volunteers with Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue Team Inc and Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue found the body of Rory Angelotta north of the Northstar Ski Resort. Law enforcement speculates that Angelotta may have got...
A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say they have found the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week. Troopers identified the mother as a juvenile, and say she was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for evaluation and medical care. Troopers say she was identified and found Tuesday. They say the investigation in the case continues, but no charges have been filed. Troopers previously said they were notified about the abandoned baby Friday afternoon, when the wind chill factor in the area was reported at minus 12. Troopers on Tuesday reported the child, known as Teshawn, was in good health and in the care of the Office of Children’s Services.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Fort Peck Tribes, InterTribal Buffalo Council (ITBC) and Defenders of Wildlife helped move around 30 bison from Yellowstone National Park to the Modoc Nation in Ottawa County. The Yakama Nation in Washington also received about 30 bison in the transfer. It’s the first time...
Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
