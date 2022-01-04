ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man found dead in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii (AP) — The body of a 75-year-old man has been found in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park after he...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Oregon man takes the helm at the National Park Service

PENDLETON — Before he can settle into his job leading one of the largest national park systems in the world, Chuck Sams still needs to pack. Calling from his Riverside home, Sams said he has to clear out his soon-to-be-former house as he and his family look to complete the move to Alexandria, Virginia, a suburb of Washington, D.C., some 2,600 miles away.
OREGON STATE
12news.com

Wild horses found shot to death at Arizona national park

ARIZONA, USA — A $10,000 award is being offered for information leading to an arrest after several horses were shot to death at an Arizona national park. The three wild horses were found dead at Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in late December. All the animals were found with bullet wounds, according to rangers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Insurance Journal

Earthquake Confirmed in Submerged Volcano South of Hawaii

A magnitude-4.9 earthquake struck a submerged volcano south of Hawaii’s Big Island last week, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory confirmed. said the temblor hit at 1:32 a.m. about 26 miles southeast of Naalehu, at a depth of 7.5 miles. There were no immediate reports of any damage. The submerged volcano...
HAWAII STATE
KEYT

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say at least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says more than 4 feet of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort overnight Friday and early Saturday, trapping thousands of cars on roadways. Rescue services physician Abdur Rehman says most died of hypothermia while others may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car heaters for a long period of time. Murree is a popular winter resort town that attracts well over a million tourists annually.
AFP

Family, friends mourn as death toll rises to 10 in Brazil cliff fall tragedy

Friends and families on Sunday mourned the deaths of 10 people who died when a cliff collapsed onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil, after two people missing in the tragedy were confirmed dead. On Saturday, a large rock fragment broke free of a ravine and plunged onto four boats in Furnas Lake in Brazil's eastern Minas Gerais state, as panicked tourists watched helplessly from other vessels. The bodies of the two remaining missing individuals were found Sunday by rescuers, civil police commissioner Marcos de Souza Pimenta told reporters. More than 30 people were injured, including nine who had to be hospitalized, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Hunter gored by deer in freezing cold found in drainage ditch, Wisconsin rescuers say

A hunter tracking deer says he was gored by a buck before Wisconsin rescuers found him in a drainage ditch amid freezing cold weather. The man had left to track a deer in the woods of Lewiston at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, according to a Facebook post from the Portage Fire Department. That department, alongside the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, was called to help find the man at 12:41 a.m. Thursday after he was reported lost in the woods.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kilauea Volcano#Big Island#Lava Lake#Accident#Ap#The National Park Service
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
ACCIDENTS
AccuWeather

Shark swims in flood waters as Australian city becomes inundated

After heavy rain brought on by Tropical Cyclone Seth last week, a damaged levee system failed which caused water to inundate downtown Maryborough, Queensland. If the flooding was not enough, a bull shark was spotted swimming through the murky waters. Tropical Cyclone Seth brought extremely heavy rainfall to the central...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Horrifying video shows skiers blasted with freezing water after pipe bursts under chairlift

Two skiers have been hospitalized after a pipe under their chairlift started blasting them with freezing water.Horrifying videos from Beech Mountain Ski Resort in North Carolina show the lift carrying row after row of people through the icy stream. In one clip, a chair carrying two unfortunate skiers appears to get stuck directly over the broken pipe, which continuously drenches them.The resort says the problem started after a skier crashed into a snowmaking hydrant, at which point the device started spraying customers – but the situation is under control now.“On Friday, January 7, an uninjured guest skied into a...
ACCIDENTS
Ledger-Enquirer

Rescuers follow screams to find California skier missing for hours, officials say

A person walking through an Oregon snow park heard a woman yelling. It helped lead rescuers to a skier who had been lost for hours. A cross-country skier from California was reported overdue Dec. 27 after she became separated from her family, the Deschutes County Search and Rescue Foundation said. They had been skiing at the Virginia Meissner Snow Park, about 10 miles west of Bend.
ACCIDENTS
KEYT

Authorities locate mother of baby found in box in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say they have found the mother of a baby found abandoned in a cardboard box in frigid conditions in Fairbanks last week. Troopers identified the mother as a juvenile, and say she was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for evaluation and medical care. Troopers say she was identified and found Tuesday. They say the investigation in the case continues, but no charges have been filed. Troopers previously said they were notified about the abandoned baby Friday afternoon, when the wind chill factor in the area was reported at minus 12. Troopers on Tuesday reported the child, known as Teshawn, was in good health and in the care of the Office of Children’s Services.
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy