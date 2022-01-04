VFW Post 3707 to offer Coffee and Donuts

Marvin's Mary J made a $2,000 donation to The Veteran of Foreign War Post 404 in Fort Mohave. "We have always supported our veterans and will continue to do so in anyway we can," said Cheryl Luvell, owner of the Needles-based store. Post Commander George Ison said the donation will help veterans who are facing financial or other needs. From left are Jim Dogg Miller, post adjutant; Ison, Luell and George DeLeon, junior-vice commander.

FORT MOHAVE, AZ ・ 9 DAYS AGO