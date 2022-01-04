ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

VFW Post 3707 to offer Coffee and Donuts

Tahlequah Daily Press
 3 days ago

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707 will host Coffee...

www.tahlequahdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
susanvillestuff.com

Paying it Forward: Susanville VFW Post Continues to Support Other Local Organizations

Over the last five years Susanville’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2381 has regularly made monetary contributions to local charitable organizations, putting tens-of-thousands of dollars right back into the community through a wide range of causes including large donations to Sober Graduation, Susanville Little League, Northern California Cancer Advocates, Susanville Police Officer’s Association’s Holiday with a Hero and more. The list is both extensive and impressive.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Fort Hood to open VFW post

Fort Hood will soon open the first Veterans of Foreign Wars post on an active-duty installation in the United States, post officials announced Thursday. The post will be named after former Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first Black command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division. An installation ceremony...
FORT HOOD, TX
Omaha.com

VFW shares grants with local nonprofits

Gretna’s Charles C. Nefsky VFW Post 10725 recently obtained $1,000 in VFW #StillServing Community Support Grants from the national VFW organization. The grants are designed to aid VFW Posts and Auxiliaries with projects that support, enrich and give back to their communities, including donations to nonprofits located within 25 miles of the Post. The mission of the recipient organization does not need to be military or veteran-related so long as they serve the community.
GRETNA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#Veterans Of Foreign Wars#Doughnut#Park Avenue#Vfw Post#American
News Enterprise

VFW provides Thanksgiving meals

Vine Grove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10281 and its Auxiliary teamed with Fort Knox-based 1st Theater Sustainment Command to prepare and serve approximately 200 Thanksgiving meals to visitors to the VFW Post, homebound veterans and soldiers on Fort Knox. A full dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and pumpkin pie was provided to all.
VINE GROVE, KY
theshoppersweekly.com

VFW Post 2055 donates to area charities

Pat Carter, Trustee for the VFW Auxiliary, VFW Post 2055, presented a $500 check to Mark Profancik, General Manager CCBA Food Pantry, and a $500 check to Patricia Melton, Social Services Aid Salvation Army and Lora Timmons, Kettle Coordinator (not available for picture). Pictured above: VFW Auxiliary Trustee Pat Carter...
CHARITIES
The State

Free coffee and donuts for blood donors this January

South Carolinians who give blood in January could get free Dunkin Donuts. The national coffee chain is partnering with the American Red Cross by offering vouchers for a free iced coffee and donut to residents who donate blood and platelets with the Red Cross in the first month of the year.
ADVOCACY
journaldemocrat.com

The VFW Auxiliary 5547 meeting minutes

The VFW Auxiliary 5547 met Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. at the Post Home in Syracuse. A reminder to fly our flags on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7 and Christmas Day, December 25. Buddy Poppies were used to decorate the Thanksgiving cards for Veterans. Department of Scholarship reported...
SYRACUSE, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Charlotte Stories

Dunkin Donuts and Red Cross Joining Forces in NC To Exchange Coffee for Blood

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To celebrate, Dunkin Donuts is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide 25,000 vouchers for a free Medium Iced Coffee and a Classic Donut for Red Cross blood and platelet donors in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Emporia Post 12200 VFW members visit nursing home residents

Members of the Emporia Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 12200 visited Accordius Health and Greensville Health and Rehabilitation to distribute gifts to the residents of the nursing homes. Post Commander Tim Powell, Mike Rae, and Robert Estes purchased 65-inch Samsung televisions for both facilities and blankets, crossword puzzle books, and...
EMPORIA, VA
FOX 21 Online

VFW Post 137 Preparing Holiday Feast

DULUTH, Minn. — The VFW post 137 in Lincoln Park is prepping for a big free holiday feast Friday. The supplies for the meals are all donated by community members. The VFW will be serving the holiday traditions from mashed potatoes to veggies and turkey with gravy. With the...
DULUTH, MN
Lima News

VFW dinner to benefit veterans set Friday

LIMA — The VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary will a steak dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at 124 E. Elm St. Carry-out meals available. Proceeds will benefit local miiary veterans. Call 419-229-9796.
LOGAN, OH
Mohave Daily News

Marvin's Mary J donates to VFW

Marvin's Mary J made a $2,000 donation to The Veteran of Foreign War Post 404 in Fort Mohave. "We have always supported our veterans and will continue to do so in anyway we can," said Cheryl Luvell, owner of the Needles-based store. Post Commander George Ison said the donation will help veterans who are facing financial or other needs. From left are Jim Dogg Miller, post adjutant; Ison, Luell and George DeLeon, junior-vice commander.
FORT MOHAVE, AZ
z1077fm.com

TACO WEDNESDAY AT THE JOSHUA TREE VFW

It’s taco Wednesday and the Joshua Tree Veterans of Foreign Wars Post will be serving tacos today (January 5) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The VFW is located on Veterans Way in downtown Joshua Tree.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
portasouthjetty.com

VFW opens new post home to general public

Port Aransans and visitors were invited to the grand reopening of the Moore McDonald VFW Post 8967 on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The festivities included tours of the new building, food, live entertainment and drawings. The post had been without a headquarters building since Hurricane Harvey struck on Aug. 25, 2017. The new post building was constructed from the ground […]
NUECES COUNTY, TX
cititour.com

Coffee Project Offers New Winter Drinks

Coffee Projects New York is adding new winter drinks to its line-up. The festive drinks will be around for a limited time at select locations. Here's what you can expect:. At the East Village location [239 East 5th Street] look for the Campfire Latte, a chocolatey mocha latte topped with graham cracker crumbles and a torched marshmallow. The Chelsea [155 7th Avenue] location is featuring a Cardamom Latte made with fresh orange juice, vanilla and cardamom. In Fort Greene [78 Rockwell Pl], Miso Caramel Apple made is the flavor of choice. It’s made with fresh apple juice, sweet and savory red miso and espresso, garnished with flaky sea salt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
we-ha.com

West Hartford Offering Post-Holiday Cardboard and Electronic Waste Collection

West Hartford’s Department of Public Works will offer a free post-holiday cardboard and electronic waste collection for three days between Christmas and New Year’s. West Hartford’s Department of Public Works will once again hold a special post-holiday cardboard and electronic waste recycling event, scheduled for the Department of Public Works Yard Waste and Recycling Center at 25 Brixton St.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
wgel.com

VFW & Auxiliary Visit Nursing & Assisted Living Facilities

On Sunday, December 19, members of VFW Post #1377 and the Auxiliary gathered to make their annual trip to distribute gifts to veterans in local nursing and assisted living facilities. Pictured above, members participating were: Bob Baker, Owen Carter Jr, Laura Knackstedt, Denise Jackson, Bev Darbyshire, Linda Carter, Jo Sussenbach,...
ADVOCACY
WSYX ABC6

Central Ohio communities offer post holiday clean up options

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the holiday weekend comes to an end, you may be wondering what to do with your live Christmas tree. Luckily, many communities across Central Ohio are offering clean-up options!. Many cities say holiday trees can be placed on the curb on your typical pick-up...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy