VFW Post 3707 to offer Coffee and Donuts

Over the last five years Susanville’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2381 has regularly made monetary contributions to local charitable organizations, putting tens-of-thousands of dollars right back into the community through a wide range of causes including large donations to Sober Graduation, Susanville Little League, Northern California Cancer Advocates, Susanville Police Officer’s Association’s Holiday with a Hero and more. The list is both extensive and impressive.
Fort Hood will soon open the first Veterans of Foreign Wars post on an active-duty installation in the United States, post officials announced Thursday. The post will be named after former Command Sgt. Maj. A.C. Cotton, the first Black command sergeant major of the 1st Cavalry Division. An installation ceremony...
Gretna’s Charles C. Nefsky VFW Post 10725 recently obtained $1,000 in VFW #StillServing Community Support Grants from the national VFW organization. The grants are designed to aid VFW Posts and Auxiliaries with projects that support, enrich and give back to their communities, including donations to nonprofits located within 25 miles of the Post. The mission of the recipient organization does not need to be military or veteran-related so long as they serve the community.
Vine Grove Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 10281 and its Auxiliary teamed with Fort Knox-based 1st Theater Sustainment Command to prepare and serve approximately 200 Thanksgiving meals to visitors to the VFW Post, homebound veterans and soldiers on Fort Knox. A full dinner of turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing and pumpkin pie was provided to all.
Pat Carter, Trustee for the VFW Auxiliary, VFW Post 2055, presented a $500 check to Mark Profancik, General Manager CCBA Food Pantry, and a $500 check to Patricia Melton, Social Services Aid Salvation Army and Lora Timmons, Kettle Coordinator (not available for picture). Pictured above: VFW Auxiliary Trustee Pat Carter...
The VFW Auxiliary 5547 met Monday, December 6, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. at the Post Home in Syracuse. A reminder to fly our flags on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7 and Christmas Day, December 25. Buddy Poppies were used to decorate the Thanksgiving cards for Veterans. Department of Scholarship reported...
Members of the Emporia Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 12200 visited Accordius Health and Greensville Health and Rehabilitation to distribute gifts to the residents of the nursing homes. Post Commander Tim Powell, Mike Rae, and Robert Estes purchased 65-inch Samsung televisions for both facilities and blankets, crossword puzzle books, and...
DULUTH, Minn. — The VFW post 137 in Lincoln Park is prepping for a big free holiday feast Friday. The supplies for the meals are all donated by community members. The VFW will be serving the holiday traditions from mashed potatoes to veggies and turkey with gravy. With the...
Marvin's Mary J made a $2,000 donation to The Veteran of Foreign War Post 404 in Fort Mohave. "We have always supported our veterans and will continue to do so in anyway we can," said Cheryl Luvell, owner of the Needles-based store. Post Commander George Ison said the donation will help veterans who are facing financial or other needs. From left are Jim Dogg Miller, post adjutant; Ison, Luell and George DeLeon, junior-vice commander.
Port Aransans and visitors were invited to the grand reopening of the Moore McDonald VFW Post 8967 on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. The festivities included tours of the new building, food, live entertainment and drawings. The post had been without a headquarters building since Hurricane Harvey struck on Aug. 25, 2017. The new post building was constructed from the ground […]
On Sunday, December 19, members of VFW Post #1377 and the Auxiliary gathered to make their annual trip to distribute gifts to veterans in local nursing and assisted living facilities. Pictured above, members participating were: Bob Baker, Owen Carter Jr, Laura Knackstedt, Denise Jackson, Bev Darbyshire, Linda Carter, Jo Sussenbach,...
