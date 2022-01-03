Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Denver Nuggets (18-17) play against the Dallas Mavericks (18-18) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022
Denver Nuggets 89, Dallas Mavericks 103 (Final)
When Nikola Jokic was asked about his favorite memories of Dirk, he unwittingly offered more comfort to the #Nuggets than anyone had asked for.
“He didn’t abandon the team,” Jokic said.
denverpost.com/2022/01/03/nik…
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up.
On the Nuggets loss to the Dallas Mavericks, including:
-Atrocious starting backcourt minutes
-Bones has a lot of pressure on him to be great
denverstiffs.com/2022/1/3/22866…
Nikola Jokic asked about what he admires about Dirk: “He’s one of the few guys that are playing for one team for their whole career. … I really, really admire him for that. … He didn’t abandon the team.” – 11:57 PM
“I tried to tell them at halftime, a good defensive team, they’re always going to guard your first action, maybe your second action,” acting #Nuggets coach Popeye Jones said. “You gotta get to your third action … You gotta try to keep energy in the ball.”
denverpost.com/2022/01/03/dal…
Mavs beat Denver 103-89 tonight at home. As Monday Night Football winds down with a win for the Steelers win over the Browns, we have a post game show on @dfwticket with @JustinMonty, @bdameris y yo. – 11:40 PM
Nothing like a magic show in Dallas, TX 🔮
@Luka Doncic | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ueJ0IwjyAU – 11:39 PM
Bones said he got a call around 7:30 AM saying they had a flight waiting for him. He had to go test, and then he flew (commercial) before arriving at the arena. – 11:35 PM
Dwight Powell has played some of the best ball of his career of late. He (and Kleber) made Jokic work for his numbers tonight. Powell’s last 8. In 24 min/gm 11.6 pts-5.2 rebs, 63.6 FG, 5-8 3pt, now shooting 42.9 (12-28) from 3 this season. – 11:21 PM
Mavs have matched their longest win streak (3 3x)
1st time over 500 since 14-13 after win vs CHA on 12/13
10+ pt lead in 8 straight. Longest streak since Apr 2014
4-2 on 2nd of BTB
DFS & Brunson extend 10+ pt streaks to 10 and 18 gms
Luka matches season hi 15 assists (Only 3 TO) – 11:14 PM
Popeye Jones talked about what a great culture he walked in to with the Nuggets organization. He added that Nikola Jokic doesn’t get enough credit.
“He holds a lot of stuff together.” – 11:14 PM
Popeye Jones said he had to play Bones more than he wanted to with Austin’s injury. He added he thought he knew more of the playbook than he actually did. – 11:11 PM
Popeye Jones on the Denver culture:
“I don’t think Nikola Jokic gets enough credit. Not just the player he is, but the superstar he is…he holds a lot of stuff together.” – 11:10 PM
Popeye Jones: “I dont think Nikola Jokic gets enough credit. Not only the player he is, but the superstar he is. He holds a lot of stuff together.” – 11:10 PM
Yo Luka is one of the funniest Europeans I’ve ever known. 😂😂😂 – 11:09 PM
Popeye Jones says he played Bones Hyland too many minutes in his first game back from COVID protocols: “I thought he knew more of the playbook than he knew.” – 11:08 PM
Popeye Jones on Bones, curiously:
“I thought he knew more of the playbook than he knew.” – 11:07 PM
Love us some chicken nuggets. MAVS WIN!!!
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 103-89 to the Dallas Mavericks.
-Jokić had three turnovers, which makes sense as the primary ball handler
-The other four starters combined for 15 turnovers, Barton leading the way with 7
-Nuggets shoot 24% from 3 at 6-of-25
-Bleeghhh pic.twitter.com/IwITQyO4WU – 10:56 PM
Jokic had 27-16-3 on 11-18 and Denver still lost 103-89.
Outside of Jokic, Denver had very little production. This game was right there for them to steal, and they couldn’t get enough outside of Jokic. – 10:55 PM
All-Star activity 😮
If you’re awaiting the Andre Iguodala appearance for Warriors, check in Wednesday in Dallas. His R knee has the night off – 10:52 PM
With this Mavs win over Denver, Dallas has secured the head to head tiebreaker. – 10:52 PM
Nuggets made only two baskets in the 11 minutes Nikola Jokic was off the court tonight. – 10:47 PM
Joker was doubled incessantly tonight and still clawed his way to 27 and 16 on 18 shots. He played great defense.
Just a complete failure around him tonight. – 10:47 PM
It’s really simple tonight. Denver turned the ball over far too much. – 10:46 PM
Denver has so many chances to grab control of this game and they were unable to all night either because of bad defense at moments or turnovers.
Losing this one would hurt. – 10:42 PM
FINAL: Jazz 115, Pelicans 104. Mike 22p/8r/7a. Don 29p on 11-19/5-9 shooting, plus 4a. Bogey 21p, 5-11 from 3. Rudy 10/18/2. Jazz 19-39 from 3. Nine straight wins on the road, 27-10 record overall this season. Up next: 5-game trip continues at Denver on Wednesday. – 10:41 PM
Vlatko Čančar (right foot injury) is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 10:41 PM
Dan Burke on coaching Joel Embiid: “I always thought he was a post player, shoot a 3, flop all the time. He doesn’t flop anymore. But the skill level he brings, he’s more than a post player.”
“Even from last year, his approach at every practice/game, I see an improvement.” pic.twitter.com/MZ1abFzw9W – 10:41 PM
Vlatko Cancar with a right foot injury will not return to this game – 10:41 PM
Vlatko Cancar is out with a right foot injury. – 10:40 PM
Jazz beat Pelicans 115-104.
It wasn’t an amazing performance, but the big win was keeping Brandon Ingram to just 10 points on 3-18 FG.
Mike Conley: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, a +24.
Mitchell had 29 points, including 10 consecutive points in the 4Q.
@ Denver Wednesday. – 10:37 PM
The Jazz defeat the Pelicans 115-104….Mitchell with 29…Bogdanovic with 21….Utah is 15-3 in its last 18….the Jazz are 27-10 overall and 13-3 with 9 straight on the road..on to Denver and the Nuggets on Wednesday night – 10:35 PM
Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for DEN/DAL. Ask a question using #NBACast and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 10:35 PM
The Nuggets have been on the verge multiple times this game. They’re down six, and Nikola Jokic is coming back in with 8:22 left. – 10:31 PM
Austin Rivers and Vlatko Čančar have been the walking wounded for Denver this season. Those two in particular deserve better than the hits and injuries they’ve had this year. – 10:23 PM
Austin Rivers has a right thumb sprain and is questionable to return, and we’ll get you news on Vlatko’s injury as soon as we can. – 10:21 PM
Nuggets down potentially two more rotation players. Austin Rivers is questionable to return with a right thumb sprain. Vlatko Cancar just had to be carried off the floor after injuring his right foot. Don’t expect to see him again tonight. – 10:21 PM
Watch today’s cast for Nuggets/Mavs live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 10:20 PM
A very uneasy game for the Mavericks. These are the types of games that you’ve got to find a way to win. Games vs a good team when you’re not playing your best. – 10:19 PM
Tough sight. Nuggets’ Cancar carried off the court by teammates, grimacing. Grabbed at his Achilles or ankle while attempting a close-out on the Mavs’ 3. – 10:19 PM
Austin Rivers (right thumb sprain) is questionable to return. – 10:18 PM
Austin Rivers (right thumb sprain) questionable to return. – 10:18 PM
What a beautiful hesitation by Bones on that drive and finish. – 10:18 PM
Korkmaz on Dan Burke: “I don’t know anybody on the team who doesn’t like him. It’s hard to create it as a coach, because sometimes coaches are in our asses, and he’s a defensive coach, he’s even more. It’s hard to create that love and respect at the same time.” – 10:15 PM
Dallas let Denver hang around and now it’s a 4-point game late in the 3rd. – 10:15 PM
Denver closed the gap to 64-61 and one wonders if the Mavs, coming off a 9-day road trip, are running low on gas. – 10:14 PM
Facu ➡️ Joker
On the comeback trail 👀 pic.twitter.com/n8cCNBNlqL – 10:13 PM
Ex-teammate Campazzo sank a 3 as Doncic taunted him, then he and Doncic laughed at one another as Campazzo headed back upcourt. – 10:09 PM
Facu buried that 3-pointer in the corner then had a few words for Luka on the bench. Lot of respect between the two former Real Madrid teammates. – 10:09 PM
Luka doing Luka things. – 10:06 PM
If you are looking for good play-by-play of DEN/DAL, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 10:05 PM
Powell flopped into the back of Austin Rivers’ knee. I hope Austin’s okay. – 10:04 PM
On one hand, it’s a small miracle the #Nuggets are within eight given these turnovers (18). On the other, they’re up to 18 turnovers with 18 minutes left in the game, so … – 10:03 PM
#Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz on acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I think he deserves a lot of credit. I don’t know anybody on the team that doesn’t like him.’ – 9:59 PM
Gonna need Austin Rivers to stop driving into a brick wall in the second half. He doesn’t take a lot of possessions, but it feels like the choice is almost always wrong when he’s driving the middle of the floor. – 9:53 PM
Numbers at the half 📊 pic.twitter.com/fW5YxMpiSQ – 9:49 PM
Dan Burke said that they talked about Tobias Harris’ frustration with the crowd at halftime, emphasized blocking out outside noise: “He presses so hard on himself, he has to understand Doc has so much confidence in him. We all do.” pic.twitter.com/XKbWdv8fWa – 9:47 PM
I don’t know if anybody is watching this halftime show in Dallas but that was straight up the wildest thing I’ve seen – 9:46 PM
On the call for DEN/DAL with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:45 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Mavericks 46-37 at halftime.
-Jokić has 12-8-2 and is +3 in 18 minutes. JaMychal is -12 as the backup center
-Barton shot 1/8 but had 5 assists, many setting up Jokić
-Rotation was changed drastically and…well… pic.twitter.com/gI4gkr4yL4 – 9:44 PM
Mavs hold DEN to a 1st half opp season low 37 pts and lead 46-37 at halftime. 13-0 run spanning 1st and 2nd qtr with Jokic on the bench the key point of the half. Mavs defense forces 14 turnovers for 15 pts. Season avg 13.6/15.2. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail 46-37 to the Mavericks at the half.
Lucky to not be down mode honestly.
Denver was an abysmal 2-10 from beyond the arc, went 7-14 from the charity stripe and had 13 turnovers.
If you’re Coach Pop, what’s your message to the team? – 9:42 PM
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on Tobias Harris’ frustration boiling over tonight: pic.twitter.com/A3ooC9EegZ – 9:42 PM
Dallas 46, Denver 37 after one quarter. Denver shot 31% in the second quarter. Doncic (9 points), Finney-Smith and Bullock (7 apiece) lead Dallas’ balanced scoring. – 9:42 PM
I really don’t like giving Jokic a Facu-Rivers back court. Makes Denver way too limited on O. – 9:41 PM
Dan Burke said Shake Milton could barely turn around and shake his hand after the win. He did add that there isn’t any concern that he’ll miss some time. #Sixers – 9:41 PM
Nuggets score just 37 points in the first half.
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon combined for 22 of them. – 9:41 PM
Denver has 11 second-quarter points on 3-12 shooting. – 9:35 PM
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘(Embiid) doesn’t flop any more, by the way.’ Referring to his last comment as a #Pacers assistant. – 9:35 PM
Nuggets finally break 30 points at the 21 minute mark of the first half. – 9:33 PM
Nuggets scored only four points in the first half tonight with Nikola Jokic off the floor. Zero made baskets, four free-throws in around six minutes. Mavs went on a 16-4 run with Jokic out. – 9:33 PM
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on Joel Embiid’s dominant performance: pic.twitter.com/mShd9fHiZv – 9:33 PM
Doncic pleaded his case, to no avail. Meanwhile Gordon missed both free-throws. 🏀 don’t lie? pic.twitter.com/AcnaR7UGwL – 9:33 PM
Luka just told the ref: “I’m not that strong, trust me. He cannot flop like that.” – 9:30 PM
We’re live for Nuggets/Mavs! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:30 PM
How is it that Jokić has consistently kept up with Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic on the perimeter this game but nobody else on the roster can stick with anyone on the perimeter? – 9:24 PM
Chriss vs Bol Bol.
Dorian Finney-Smith with four fouls less than halfway through the second quarter. Mavericks are up 36-26. – 9:24 PM
Nuggets made exactly zero shots with Jokić on the bench lmao – 9:23 PM
Me weeping tears of blood, my face slowly melting off watching this game: please bring Jokic back in… – 9:22 PM
Ja Morant has recorded his 7th game with 20 paint points this season, passing Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis for the 2nd-most this season.
Only Giannis Antetokounmpo has more games with 20 paint points. – 9:20 PM
Watch DEN/DAL with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:20 PM
The Nuggets have the four starters other than Jokić on the court right now, which is what I like to call the “kitchen sink protocol” and it just doesn’t matter. They can’t create good looks. – 9:18 PM
My very official count on #Nuggets who’ve checked Luka so far: Austin, AG, Davon, Rayjon, Vlatko, Facu and JaMychal. – 9:17 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets have not scored since Nikola Jokic has went to the bench.
Denver trails by 11.
Mavericks are currently on a 13-0 run. – 9:15 PM
Austin Rivers just ripped his tape job protecting his sprained thumb off mid-play. – 9:14 PM
That quarter was terrible for Denver. Being down 4 is a gift. – 9:12 PM
Denver shot 50% in the first quarter, but here’s where shooting stats can be misleading, and why Dallas leads 24-20: Dallas had 3 blocked shots, forced 7 Denver turnovers and Brunson drew 2 offensive fouls. – 9:10 PM
Really entertaining first quarter, with Mavs up 24-20 after one. Rivers/AG/Reed/Tucker/Vlatko all took turns checking Luka. Truly a team effort. He’s got 7 but just 2-of-6 from the field.
Jok/AG with 8 each. – 9:10 PM
Seven turnovers for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Bol Bol had two of them. Strong start for Aaron Gordon who’s 4-5 with eight points already. Nuggets down 24-20 heading to the 2nd quarter. – 9:10 PM
Mavs lead 24-20 at qtr. Score the final 6 pts of the qtr after Jokic leaves the game. To repeat from earlier today. DEN is +10.3 net rating when Jokic plays, -13 when he doesn’t – 9:10 PM
The Mavs have scored 9 points off of 7 Nuggets turnovers in the first quarter and Denver is only down 24-20 after one. Gotta clean things up. – 9:09 PM
Bol Bol gets rejected at the rim by Marquese Chriss and then stands fully out of bounds receiving a corner three. – 9:09 PM
Chriss blocking dunk by 7-2 Bol Bol, who has a 7-8 wingspan, was something to see. Crowd still buzzing.
After one quarter: Dallas 24, Denver 20. – 9:08 PM
Jokic gets a T from the bench. pic.twitter.com/KWOXEP4KAj – 9:07 PM
That’s Denver’s second tech. First was on Rivers, this one on Jokic. I’m surprised Gordon didn’t get one, the way he hopped off the bench.
Doncic seemed to find the whole episode amusing. – 9:06 PM
Starting to feel like Denver needs to implement an “Everyone Plays With Jokic” plan, because Bol looks fine with Nikola out there. Jokic is gonna have to start, then take a breather, then play with the bench so everyone can be their best selves. I don’t make the rules. – 9:05 PM
Bol should get an assist for this tbh pic.twitter.com/JtAI6ECmy8 – 9:05 PM
Jokic just got a tech off the bench, too. – 9:05 PM
Not gonna lie, watching Bol Bol hustle and be rewarded for it is pretty cool. – 9:04 PM
Bol Bol for 3. Smoother than dad was. – 9:03 PM
The Bol-to-Jokic hike for a score was A-MAZ-ING – 9:03 PM
Jokic and the longbois is fun. – 9:01 PM
Watch Nuggets/Mavs with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:00 PM
Bol Bol checking in after this TO. It’ll be him, Jok, Bones, Vlatko and Davon. – 8:57 PM
Love it when Kleber is SO active on defense. It puts so much in motion. Two blocks of Jokic and a steal off a Jokic pass. The left-handed shot blocking is such an advantage. – 8:57 PM
That Dallas nightlife seems to be setting Denver back early in this game. Very out of sync. – 8:57 PM
Watch today’s cast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:55 PM
No mask for Vlatko Cancar. – 8:54 PM
Dallas’ defense in action: Two charges drawn, 3 blocks. – 8:53 PM
Multiple times Maxi Kleber has come over from the weak side to block Jokić’s shot at the rim because he doesn’t give a damn if that player receives a pass for a corner three. It was Aaron Gordon once, Davon Reed next. – 8:51 PM
Kleber with 2 early blocks, including that Jokic layup attempt. – 8:50 PM
AIR GORDON RISING 🆙 pic.twitter.com/MWf0nujvFt – 8:50 PM
Austin Rivers is called for his second foul four minutes in. He asks the bench to challenge, but it doesn’t happen. Mavs up 8-4 early. Davon Reed enters for Rivers. – 8:48 PM
Austin Rivers just picked up a tech on the bench. He’s still hot over that second foul call. – 8:47 PM
Austin picks up his second foul, and Davon Reed is coming in. – 8:46 PM
AG ‼️ – 8:44 PM
That’s a terrible charge call to open the game. Austin Rivers was up in the air already on the drive. – 8:43 PM
During player introductions, Mavericks announce the #Nuggets are coached by Michael Malone … not acting head coach Popeye Jones. Yes, team staffers saw and laughed. – 8:37 PM
On the call for Nuggets/Mavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:35 PM
Here’s a new one: The Mavericks blasting “Zicer” by Olga Karleusa during pre-game warmups. Naturally, Nikola Jokic sung along. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/cGKFMiyuTu – 8:33 PM
It’s an international game.
We’re live for Nuggets/Mavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:30 PM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back. – 8:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start.
Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas. – 8:21 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/uFsRY1KYjc – 8:20 PM
Luka and Jokic exchange a big, long hug at midcourt as the teams start pregame warmups. The European Union is strong in the NBA. – 8:19 PM
Jason Kidd on starting Denver point guard Facundo Campazzo: “They have two point guards. Campazzo is playing at a high level. He’s a very smart player. You got to make it tough on him. He can cause problems.
“At the same time, it’s Joker first, Joker second and Joker third.” – 8:11 PM
Sticking with the same 5⃣ tonight!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WluYlz86FY – 8:10 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
DEN starters: Barton, Gordon, Jokic, Rivers, Campazzo
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM
Spoke with Michael Porter Jr. briefly ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas. After he got shots up pre-game, he told me he’s in a “really good place” after back surgery barely a month ago.
denverpost.com/2022/01/03/den…
Hitting play on the pregame show. Lots of good topics. Come join.
✅ Nuggets receive a schedule update
✅ Why are the Nuggets so bad in the 2nd half?
✅ Bones Hyland is back!
youtube.com/watch?v=atyXrd… – 8:00 PM
Bizzy’s baaaack 🦴 pic.twitter.com/7imMZrEfZW – 7:57 PM
Out tonight for the Mavs: Porzingis added to the health and safety protocols group today with Boban, Jaquori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas. Trey Burke is listed as out but has cleared protocols based on him being out to shoot on the AAC floor pregame. Mavs vs Denver, 730p on BSSW – 7:55 PM
Popeye Jones pregame on Nikola Jokic: “I think the biggest thing right now is the MVP is really locked in. He had a heck of a workout yesterday. Probably worked out harder than anybody.” – 7:46 PM
These guys drove “1333!” to see Doncic. Miles or kilometers? pic.twitter.com/gX3bAwA4lb – 7:41 PM
Trey Burke is listed as out, but he’s apparently cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/oQIIUwca2r – 7:40 PM
Trey Burke was listed as being in protocols, but here he is, out on AAC court, shooting, which I guess means he’s out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/Gyco9GzM4p – 7:36 PM
Apparently, Trey Burke has exited the protocols. pic.twitter.com/RsDeWkDtGL – 7:35 PM
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!
Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:30 PM
MPJ getting shots up in Dallas.
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/sBAcZ7EwWW – 7:27 PM
MPJ here doing some standstill shooting pic.twitter.com/xGw4mjCtHV – 7:24 PM
Michael Porter Jr. is out on the court at American Airlines Arena getting shots up. He had back surgery on Dec. 1. pic.twitter.com/czbcAYUfmy – 7:23 PM
Bones Hyland will play tonight in short 3-4 minute spurts in his first game back from COVID protocols, Popeye Jones says. Austin Rivers will also play and start the game guarding Luka Doncic. Aaron Gordon will spend time on Doncic too but is on a minute restriction. – 7:09 PM
Popeye Jones said he expects Vlatko (nasal fracture) and Austin Rivers (sprained thumb) to go. Said Bones (who’s arrived at the arena) will play in 3-4 minute stints. He joked that Bones told him he’s more than ready to go. – 7:08 PM
Popeye Jones said that he and the team are excited to have Bones back given that Facu was the only healthy ball handler,
Also noted that they could slide Aaron Gordon to the 5 against the Mavs to match faster lineups, though Gordon is still on a minute restriction. – 7:07 PM
Jason Kidd mentioned that Josh Green, who he wants to get more minutes, leads the Mavs in plus-minus (+72). “It’s just a stat, but the eye test supports it,” Kidd said.
Mavs’ worst plus-minus? Luka Doncic (-88) – 7:07 PM
Kidd on how Doncic, Hardaway and Kleber fared physically in their first games back from COVID. pic.twitter.com/DYJmkkjocF – 7:04 PM
“It’s just the nature of the season,” Kidd says of losing Porzingis to COVID a day after getting Doncic back. – 6:57 PM
Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.
Jan. 25 at Detroit
Jan. 26 at Brooklyn
Jan. 28 at New Orleans
Jan. 30 at Milwaukee
Feb. 1 at Minnesota
Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM
Based on the postponements and new schedule, the Nuggets will now have no more than one off day in a row during the month of January.
They also have no more than one off day in a row from March 2nd to April 7th.
denverstiffs.com/2022/1/3/22865…
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors game at Denver re-scheduled for Monday, March 7 pic.twitter.com/E2TRz4I7XU – 5:46 PM
The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract, the team says. – 5:43 PM
Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM
The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal after Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown recently completed a similar 10-day deal with Dallas. – 5:31 PM
New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I don’t know (if Ben Simmons worked out this afternoon at WFC).’ Says he was meeting with coaches and didn’t see Simmons. – 5:27 PM
🗓️ Schedule updates 🗓️
The NBA has announced new dates for two of our previously scheduled games.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GNShnUpXs9 – 5:24 PM
#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on current stretch vs. lesser teams: ‘That’s what makes the #NBA fun … we’ve lost some games we should’ve won.’ – 5:24 PM
Nuggets will be playing their rescheduled games as follows:
DEN @ BRK on 1/26 at 5:30MST
DEN @ NOP on 1/28 at 7:00MST
GSW @ DEN on 3/7 at 7:00MST pic.twitter.com/B2KT7r9PSC – 5:23 PM
The Sixers say Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered the protocols, and they’ve signed former St. Joe’s star Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship deal. – 5:23 PM
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out (health and safety protocols) tonight. Danny Green set to return.
Also, Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. via hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr. – 5:22 PM
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey ruled out for tonight, both in health and safety protocols.
The team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
The #Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception, a #Sixers official says – 5:22 PM
Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:
The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out tonight due to the health and safety protocols
The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hard exception #Sixers – 5:22 PM
The #Nuggets postponed game at Brooklyn has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 in New York & the postponed Golden State game has been rescheduled for March 7 at Ball Arena. – 5:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The postponed Warriors-Nuggets game in Denver will now be played on March 7th, extending a 3-game Warriors trip into a 4-gamer. It’ll now be the first night of a back-to-back for them. They get the Clippers at home on March 8th. – 5:19 PM
Rescheduled games for Denver:
– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26
– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7
– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM
There’s 3 schedule changes for New Orleans:
– Game at Philly is now Jan. 25
– Home game against Denver now pushed back two days to Jan. 28
– Home game against Boston on Jan. 29 is now pushed back an hour because of the back-to-back created by the Denver game moving pic.twitter.com/FsG1N5yyu1 – 5:19 PM
Over/Under 12 3-pointers for the squad tonight?
Bones Hyland should be available for the Nuggets tonight in Dallas as @Michael Singer reported. Austin Rivers (sprained right thumb) and Vlatko Cancar (nasal fracture) are also expected to be available. Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Monte Morris are still in health and safety protocols. – 3:53 PM
Bones Hyland is en route to Dallas now and is expected to be available tonight, sources tell @denverpost. – 3:02 PM
NBA MVP Rankings: Nikola Jokic leads wide-open race; why DeMar DeRozan has slight edge over LeBron James
