Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (18-17) play against the Dallas Mavericks (18-18) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Monday January 3, 2022

Denver Nuggets 89, Dallas Mavericks 103 (Final)

Michael Singer @msinger

When Nikola Jokic was asked about his favorite memories of Dirk, he unwittingly offered more comfort to the #Nuggets than anyone had asked for.

“He didn’t abandon the team,” Jokic said.

denverpost.com/2022/01/03/nik…

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll is up.

On the Nuggets loss to the Dallas Mavericks, including:

-Atrocious starting backcourt minutes

-Bones has a lot of pressure on him to be great

denverstiffs.com/2022/1/3/22866…

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka Doncic on Wednesday night’s much-anticipated @Dirk Nowitzki jersey retirement. pic.twitter.com/MZ1HEI1KdJ – 12:20 AM

Michael Singer @msinger

Nikola Jokic asked about what he admires about Dirk: “He’s one of the few guys that are playing for one team for their whole career. … I really, really admire him for that. … He didn’t abandon the team.” – 11:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

“I tried to tell them at halftime, a good defensive team, they’re always going to guard your first action, maybe your second action,” acting #Nuggets coach Popeye Jones said. “You gotta get to your third action … You gotta try to keep energy in the ball.”

denverpost.com/2022/01/03/dal…

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs beat Denver 103-89 tonight at home. As Monday Night Football winds down with a win for the Steelers win over the Browns, we have a post game show on @dfwticket with @JustinMonty, @bdameris y yo. – 11:40 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones said he got a call around 7:30 AM saying they had a flight waiting for him. He had to go test, and then he flew (commercial) before arriving at the arena. – 11:35 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Dwight Powell has played some of the best ball of his career of late. He (and Kleber) made Jokic work for his numbers tonight. Powell’s last 8. In 24 min/gm 11.6 pts-5.2 rebs, 63.6 FG, 5-8 3pt, now shooting 42.9 (12-28) from 3 this season. – 11:21 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs have matched their longest win streak (3 3x)

1st time over 500 since 14-13 after win vs CHA on 12/13

10+ pt lead in 8 straight. Longest streak since Apr 2014

4-2 on 2nd of BTB

DFS & Brunson extend 10+ pt streaks to 10 and 18 gms

Luka matches season hi 15 assists (Only 3 TO) – 11:14 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Popeye Jones talked about what a great culture he walked in to with the Nuggets organization. He added that Nikola Jokic doesn’t get enough credit.

“He holds a lot of stuff together.” – 11:14 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Popeye Jones said he had to play Bones more than he wanted to with Austin’s injury. He added he thought he knew more of the playbook than he actually did. – 11:11 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Popeye Jones on the Denver culture:

“I don’t think Nikola Jokic gets enough credit. Not just the player he is, but the superstar he is…he holds a lot of stuff together.” – 11:10 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Popeye Jones: “I dont think Nikola Jokic gets enough credit. Not only the player he is, but the superstar he is. He holds a lot of stuff together.” – 11:10 PM

Aamir Simms @EarlShmitty_

Yo Luka is one of the funniest Europeans I’ve ever known. 😂😂😂 – 11:09 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Popeye Jones says he played Bones Hyland too many minutes in his first game back from COVID protocols: “I thought he knew more of the playbook than he knew.” – 11:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Popeye Jones on Bones, curiously:

“I thought he knew more of the playbook than he knew.” – 11:07 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose 103-89 to the Dallas Mavericks.

-Jokić had three turnovers, which makes sense as the primary ball handler

-The other four starters combined for 15 turnovers, Barton leading the way with 7

-Nuggets shoot 24% from 3 at 6-of-25

-Bleeghhh pic.twitter.com/IwITQyO4WU – 10:56 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jokic had 27-16-3 on 11-18 and Denver still lost 103-89.

Outside of Jokic, Denver had very little production. This game was right there for them to steal, and they couldn’t get enough outside of Jokic. – 10:55 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Back home on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/GmsPna59Ad – 10:55 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

If you’re awaiting the Andre Iguodala appearance for Warriors, check in Wednesday in Dallas. His R knee has the night off – 10:52 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

With this Mavs win over Denver, Dallas has secured the head to head tiebreaker. – 10:52 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets made only two baskets in the 11 minutes Nikola Jokic was off the court tonight. – 10:47 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Joker was doubled incessantly tonight and still clawed his way to 27 and 16 on 18 shots. He played great defense.

Just a complete failure around him tonight. – 10:47 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

It’s really simple tonight. Denver turned the ball over far too much. – 10:46 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver has so many chances to grab control of this game and they were unable to all night either because of bad defense at moments or turnovers.

Losing this one would hurt. – 10:42 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Jazz 115, Pelicans 104. Mike 22p/8r/7a. Don 29p on 11-19/5-9 shooting, plus 4a. Bogey 21p, 5-11 from 3. Rudy 10/18/2. Jazz 19-39 from 3. Nine straight wins on the road, 27-10 record overall this season. Up next: 5-game trip continues at Denver on Wednesday. – 10:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Vlatko Čančar (right foot injury) is OUT for the remainder of tonight’s game. – 10:41 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Dan Burke on coaching Joel Embiid: “I always thought he was a post player, shoot a 3, flop all the time. He doesn’t flop anymore. But the skill level he brings, he’s more than a post player.”

“Even from last year, his approach at every practice/game, I see an improvement.” pic.twitter.com/MZ1abFzw9W – 10:41 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Vlatko Cancar with a right foot injury will not return to this game – 10:41 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Vlatko Cancar is out with a right foot injury. – 10:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz beat Pelicans 115-104.

It wasn’t an amazing performance, but the big win was keeping Brandon Ingram to just 10 points on 3-18 FG.

Mike Conley: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, a +24.

Mitchell had 29 points, including 10 consecutive points in the 4Q.

@ Denver Wednesday. – 10:37 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz defeat the Pelicans 115-104….Mitchell with 29…Bogdanovic with 21….Utah is 15-3 in its last 18….the Jazz are 27-10 overall and 13-3 with 9 straight on the road..on to Denver and the Nuggets on Wednesday night

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Going down the stretch with @Danny Leroux for DEN/DAL. Ask a question using #NBACast and join us LIVE on League Pass for in-depth analysis and stats nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 10:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

The Nuggets have been on the verge multiple times this game. They’re down six, and Nikola Jokic is coming back in with 8:22 left. – 10:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Austin Rivers and Vlatko Čančar have been the walking wounded for Denver this season. Those two in particular deserve better than the hits and injuries they’ve had this year. – 10:23 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Caught on Hyland Island 😳 pic.twitter.com/63WH758uV4 – 10:22 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Austin Rivers has a right thumb sprain and is questionable to return, and we’ll get you news on Vlatko’s injury as soon as we can. – 10:21 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets down potentially two more rotation players. Austin Rivers is questionable to return with a right thumb sprain. Vlatko Cancar just had to be carried off the floor after injuring his right foot. Don’t expect to see him again tonight. – 10:21 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Watch today’s cast for Nuggets/Mavs live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 10:20 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

A very uneasy game for the Mavericks. These are the types of games that you’ve got to find a way to win. Games vs a good team when you’re not playing your best. – 10:19 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Tough sight. Nuggets’ Cancar carried off the court by teammates, grimacing. Grabbed at his Achilles or ankle while attempting a close-out on the Mavs’ 3. – 10:19 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Austin Rivers (right thumb sprain) is questionable to return. – 10:18 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers (right thumb sprain) questionable to return. – 10:18 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

What a beautiful hesitation by Bones on that drive and finish. – 10:18 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

BIZZY – 10:17 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Korkmaz on Dan Burke: “I don’t know anybody on the team who doesn’t like him. It’s hard to create it as a coach, because sometimes coaches are in our asses, and he’s a defensive coach, he’s even more. It’s hard to create that love and respect at the same time.” – 10:15 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Dallas let Denver hang around and now it’s a 4-point game late in the 3rd. – 10:15 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Denver closed the gap to 64-61 and one wonders if the Mavs, coming off a 9-day road trip, are running low on gas. – 10:14 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Facu ➡️ Joker

On the comeback trail 👀 pic.twitter.com/n8cCNBNlqL – 10:13 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Ex-teammate Campazzo sank a 3 as Doncic taunted him, then he and Doncic laughed at one another as Campazzo headed back upcourt. – 10:09 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Facu buried that 3-pointer in the corner then had a few words for Luka on the bench. Lot of respect between the two former Real Madrid teammates. – 10:09 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka doing Luka things. – 10:06 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Turning on the jets

💨 @Facundo Campazzo pic.twitter.com/ojeJdv8Erw – 10:05 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

If you are looking for good play-by-play of DEN/DAL, check out the #NBACast live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 10:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Powell flopped into the back of Austin Rivers’ knee. I hope Austin’s okay. – 10:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

On one hand, it’s a small miracle the #Nuggets are within eight given these turnovers (18). On the other, they’re up to 18 turnovers with 18 minutes left in the game, so … – 10:03 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers wing Furkan Korkmaz on acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I think he deserves a lot of credit. I don’t know anybody on the team that doesn’t like him.’ – 9:59 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

JOK3R to start the second half! – 9:56 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Gonna need Austin Rivers to stop driving into a brick wall in the second half. He doesn’t take a lot of possessions, but it feels like the choice is almost always wrong when he’s driving the middle of the floor. – 9:53 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers at the half 📊 pic.twitter.com/fW5YxMpiSQ – 9:49 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Dan Burke said that they talked about Tobias Harris’ frustration with the crowd at halftime, emphasized blocking out outside noise: “He presses so hard on himself, he has to understand Doc has so much confidence in him. We all do.” pic.twitter.com/XKbWdv8fWa – 9:47 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

I don’t know if anybody is watching this halftime show in Dallas but that was straight up the wildest thing I’ve seen – 9:46 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

On the call for DEN/DAL with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:45 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Defensive battle in Dallas

#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/edTs8D4isX – 9:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Mavericks 46-37 at halftime.

-Jokić has 12-8-2 and is +3 in 18 minutes. JaMychal is -12 as the backup center

-Barton shot 1/8 but had 5 assists, many setting up Jokić

-Rotation was changed drastically and…well… pic.twitter.com/gI4gkr4yL4 – 9:44 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs hold DEN to a 1st half opp season low 37 pts and lead 46-37 at halftime. 13-0 run spanning 1st and 2nd qtr with Jokic on the bench the key point of the half. Mavs defense forces 14 turnovers for 15 pts. Season avg 13.6/15.2. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:42 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets trail 46-37 to the Mavericks at the half.

Lucky to not be down mode honestly.

Denver was an abysmal 2-10 from beyond the arc, went 7-14 from the charity stripe and had 13 turnovers.

If you’re Coach Pop, what’s your message to the team? – 9:42 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on Tobias Harris’ frustration boiling over tonight: pic.twitter.com/A3ooC9EegZ – 9:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Back after the break pic.twitter.com/OSCeqHX246 – 9:42 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dallas 46, Denver 37 after one quarter. Denver shot 31% in the second quarter. Doncic (9 points), Finney-Smith and Bullock (7 apiece) lead Dallas’ balanced scoring. – 9:42 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

I really don’t like giving Jokic a Facu-Rivers back court. Makes Denver way too limited on O. – 9:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Dan Burke said Shake Milton could barely turn around and shake his hand after the win. He did add that there isn’t any concern that he’ll miss some time. #Sixers – 9:41 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets score just 37 points in the first half.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon combined for 22 of them. – 9:41 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙁𝙡𝙮𝙞𝙣’ ✈️ pic.twitter.com/NBr0zfV3XC – 9:37 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Denver has 11 second-quarter points on 3-12 shooting. – 9:35 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘(Embiid) doesn’t flop any more, by the way.’ Referring to his last comment as a #Pacers assistant. – 9:35 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Nuggets finally break 30 points at the 21 minute mark of the first half. – 9:33 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nuggets scored only four points in the first half tonight with Nikola Jokic off the floor. Zero made baskets, four free-throws in around six minutes. Mavs went on a 16-4 run with Jokic out. – 9:33 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on Joel Embiid’s dominant performance: pic.twitter.com/mShd9fHiZv – 9:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic pleaded his case, to no avail. Meanwhile Gordon missed both free-throws. 🏀 don’t lie? pic.twitter.com/AcnaR7UGwL – 9:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Luka just told the ref: “I’m not that strong, trust me. He cannot flop like that.” – 9:30 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

We’re live for Nuggets/Mavs! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:30 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

How is it that Jokić has consistently kept up with Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Luka Doncic on the perimeter this game but nobody else on the roster can stick with anyone on the perimeter? – 9:24 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dorian Finney-Smith with four fouls less than halfway through the second quarter. Mavericks are up 36-26. – 9:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets made exactly zero shots with Jokić on the bench lmao – 9:23 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Me weeping tears of blood, my face slowly melting off watching this game: please bring Jokic back in… – 9:22 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Ja Morant has recorded his 7th game with 20 paint points this season, passing Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis for the 2nd-most this season.

Only Giannis Antetokounmpo has more games with 20 paint points. – 9:20 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Watch DEN/DAL with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets have the four starters other than Jokić on the court right now, which is what I like to call the “kitchen sink protocol” and it just doesn’t matter. They can’t create good looks. – 9:18 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

My very official count on #Nuggets who’ve checked Luka so far: Austin, AG, Davon, Rayjon, Vlatko, Facu and JaMychal. – 9:17 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The Nuggets have not scored since Nikola Jokic has went to the bench.

Denver trails by 11.

Mavericks are currently on a 13-0 run. – 9:15 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers just ripped his tape job protecting his sprained thumb off mid-play. – 9:14 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

That quarter was terrible for Denver. Being down 4 is a gift. – 9:12 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Denver shot 50% in the first quarter, but here’s where shooting stats can be misleading, and why Dallas leads 24-20: Dallas had 3 blocked shots, forced 7 Denver turnovers and Brunson drew 2 offensive fouls. – 9:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Really entertaining first quarter, with Mavs up 24-20 after one. Rivers/AG/Reed/Tucker/Vlatko all took turns checking Luka. Truly a team effort. He’s got 7 but just 2-of-6 from the field.

Jok/AG with 8 each. – 9:10 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Seven turnovers for the Nuggets in the first quarter. Bol Bol had two of them. Strong start for Aaron Gordon who’s 4-5 with eight points already. Nuggets down 24-20 heading to the 2nd quarter. – 9:10 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs lead 24-20 at qtr. Score the final 6 pts of the qtr after Jokic leaves the game. To repeat from earlier today. DEN is +10.3 net rating when Jokic plays, -13 when he doesn’t – 9:10 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

The Mavs have scored 9 points off of 7 Nuggets turnovers in the first quarter and Denver is only down 24-20 after one. Gotta clean things up. – 9:09 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bol Bol gets rejected at the rim by Marquese Chriss and then stands fully out of bounds receiving a corner three. – 9:09 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Chriss blocking dunk by 7-2 Bol Bol, who has a 7-8 wingspan, was something to see. Crowd still buzzing.

After one quarter: Dallas 24, Denver 20. – 9:08 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Jokic gets a T from the bench. pic.twitter.com/KWOXEP4KAj – 9:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

That’s Denver’s second tech. First was on Rivers, this one on Jokic. I’m surprised Gordon didn’t get one, the way he hopped off the bench.

Doncic seemed to find the whole episode amusing. – 9:06 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Starting to feel like Denver needs to implement an “Everyone Plays With Jokic” plan, because Bol looks fine with Nikola out there. Jokic is gonna have to start, then take a breather, then play with the bench so everyone can be their best selves. I don’t make the rules. – 9:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Bol should get an assist for this tbh pic.twitter.com/JtAI6ECmy8 – 9:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Jokic just got a tech off the bench, too. – 9:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Not gonna lie, watching Bol Bol hustle and be rewarded for it is pretty cool. – 9:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Bol Bol for 3. Smoother than dad was. – 9:03 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

The Bol-to-Jokic hike for a score was A-MAZ-ING – 9:03 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Jokic and the longbois is fun. – 9:01 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Watch Nuggets/Mavs with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 9:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bol Bol checking in after this TO. It’ll be him, Jok, Bones, Vlatko and Davon. – 8:57 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Love it when Kleber is SO active on defense. It puts so much in motion. Two blocks of Jokic and a steal off a Jokic pass. The left-handed shot blocking is such an advantage. – 8:57 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

That Dallas nightlife seems to be setting Denver back early in this game. Very out of sync. – 8:57 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Watch today’s cast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBACast, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

No mask for Vlatko Cancar. – 8:54 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dallas’ defense in action: Two charges drawn, 3 blocks. – 8:53 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Multiple times Maxi Kleber has come over from the weak side to block Jokić’s shot at the rim because he doesn’t give a damn if that player receives a pass for a corner three. It was Aaron Gordon once, Davon Reed next. – 8:51 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kleber with 2 early blocks, including that Jokic layup attempt. – 8:50 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

AIR GORDON RISING 🆙 pic.twitter.com/MWf0nujvFt – 8:50 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Austin Rivers is called for his second foul four minutes in. He asks the bench to challenge, but it doesn’t happen. Mavs up 8-4 early. Davon Reed enters for Rivers. – 8:48 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin Rivers just picked up a tech on the bench. He’s still hot over that second foul call. – 8:47 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Austin picks up his second foul, and Davon Reed is coming in. – 8:46 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

AG ‼️ – 8:44 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

That’s a terrible charge call to open the game. Austin Rivers was up in the air already on the drive. – 8:43 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

During player introductions, Mavericks announce the #Nuggets are coached by Michael Malone … not acting head coach Popeye Jones. Yes, team staffers saw and laughed. – 8:37 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

On the call for Nuggets/Mavs with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:35 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Here’s a new one: The Mavericks blasting “Zicer” by Olga Karleusa during pre-game warmups. Naturally, Nikola Jokic sung along. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/cGKFMiyuTu – 8:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

It’s an international game.

🇷🇸🇦🇷🇸🇮 pic.twitter.com/zh53oI3lMx – 8:31 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

We’re live for Nuggets/Mavs! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBACast nba.com/game/den-vs-da… – 8:30 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will travel with the team on its upcoming back-to-back at Dallas and New Orleans. James Wiseman, who has cleared protocols, will not travel with team as he continues to make his way back. – 8:24 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Jordan Poole will come off the bench again tonight. Gary Payton II will start.

Steve Kerr says this is decision is based on the matchup against the Heat. Could see Poole back in the starting lineup in Dallas. – 8:21 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka and Jokic exchange a big, long hug at midcourt as the teams start pregame warmups. The European Union is strong in the NBA. – 8:19 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd on starting Denver point guard Facundo Campazzo: “They have two point guards. Campazzo is playing at a high level. He’s a very smart player. You got to make it tough on him. He can cause problems.

“At the same time, it’s Joker first, Joker second and Joker third.” – 8:11 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Sticking with the same 5⃣ tonight!

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WluYlz86FY – 8:10 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic

DEN starters: Barton, Gordon, Jokic, Rivers, Campazzo

7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Spoke with Michael Porter Jr. briefly ahead of tonight’s game in Dallas. After he got shots up pre-game, he told me he’s in a “really good place” after back surgery barely a month ago.

denverpost.com/2022/01/03/den…

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Hitting play on the pregame show. Lots of good topics. Come join.

✅ Nuggets receive a schedule update

✅ Why are the Nuggets so bad in the 2nd half?

✅ Bones Hyland is back!

youtube.com/watch?v=atyXrd… – 8:00 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Out tonight for the Mavs: Porzingis added to the health and safety protocols group today with Boban, Jaquori McLaughlin and Isaiah Thomas. Trey Burke is listed as out but has cleared protocols based on him being out to shoot on the AAC floor pregame. Mavs vs Denver, 730p on BSSW – 7:55 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Popeye Jones pregame on Nikola Jokic: “I think the biggest thing right now is the MVP is really locked in. He had a heck of a workout yesterday. Probably worked out harder than anybody.” – 7:46 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

These guys drove “1333!” to see Doncic. Miles or kilometers? pic.twitter.com/gX3bAwA4lb – 7:41 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Trey Burke is listed as out, but he’s apparently cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/oQIIUwca2r – 7:40 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Trey Burke was listed as being in protocols, but here he is, out on AAC court, shooting, which I guess means he’s out of protocols. pic.twitter.com/Gyco9GzM4p – 7:36 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Apparently, Trey Burke has exited the protocols. pic.twitter.com/RsDeWkDtGL – 7:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

About an hour away from tonight’s #NBACast for DEN/DAL live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux!

Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBACast – 7:30 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

MPJ getting shots up in Dallas.

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/sBAcZ7EwWW – 7:27 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

MPJ here doing some standstill shooting pic.twitter.com/xGw4mjCtHV – 7:24 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Porter Jr. is out on the court at American Airlines Arena getting shots up. He had back surgery on Dec. 1. pic.twitter.com/czbcAYUfmy – 7:23 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland will play tonight in short 3-4 minute spurts in his first game back from COVID protocols, Popeye Jones says. Austin Rivers will also play and start the game guarding Luka Doncic. Aaron Gordon will spend time on Doncic too but is on a minute restriction. – 7:09 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Popeye Jones said he expects Vlatko (nasal fracture) and Austin Rivers (sprained thumb) to go. Said Bones (who’s arrived at the arena) will play in 3-4 minute stints. He joked that Bones told him he’s more than ready to go. – 7:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Popeye Jones said that he and the team are excited to have Bones back given that Facu was the only healthy ball handler,

Also noted that they could slide Aaron Gordon to the 5 against the Mavs to match faster lineups, though Gordon is still on a minute restriction. – 7:07 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Jason Kidd mentioned that Josh Green, who he wants to get more minutes, leads the Mavs in plus-minus (+72). “It’s just a stat, but the eye test supports it,” Kidd said.

Mavs’ worst plus-minus? Luka Doncic (-88) – 7:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd on how Doncic, Hardaway and Kleber fared physically in their first games back from COVID. pic.twitter.com/DYJmkkjocF – 7:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

“It’s just the nature of the season,” Kidd says of losing Porzingis to COVID a day after getting Doncic back. – 6:57 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Here’s the Nuggets updated now-six game road trip to end January. Two sets of back-to-backs. Six games in nine days.

Jan. 25 at Detroit

Jan. 26 at Brooklyn

Jan. 28 at New Orleans

Jan. 30 at Milwaukee

Feb. 1 at Minnesota

Feb. 2 at Utah – 6:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Based on the postponements and new schedule, the Nuggets will now have no more than one off day in a row during the month of January.

They also have no more than one off day in a row from March 2nd to April 7th.

denverstiffs.com/2022/1/3/22865…

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Warriors game at Denver re-scheduled for Monday, March 7 pic.twitter.com/E2TRz4I7XU – 5:46 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day contract, the team says. – 5:43 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Did to the Brooklyn game being scheduled for 1/26, the Nuggets at New Orleans game has now moved to 1/28 in New Orleans. It’ll be 3 games in 4 nights now for the #Nuggets at the start of that road trip. – 5:32 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Sixers have signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hardship deal after Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle entered the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown recently completed a similar 10-day deal with Dallas. – 5:31 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

New #Nets slate. Jan. 9 vs. #Spurs at noon (originally 7:30 pm), Jan. 10 at #Trailblazers – 10 pm (originally Dec. 23), Jan. 26 vs. #Nuggets – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 19), Feb. 17 vs. #Wizards – 7:30 pm (originally Dec. 21), Feb. 28 vs. #Raptors – 7:30 pm (originally Jan. 26) – 5:28 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke: ‘I don’t know (if Ben Simmons worked out this afternoon at WFC).’ Says he was meeting with coaches and didn’t see Simmons. – 5:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

🗓️ Schedule updates 🗓️

The NBA has announced new dates for two of our previously scheduled games.

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/GNShnUpXs9 – 5:24 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers acting coach Dan Burke on current stretch vs. lesser teams: ‘That’s what makes the #NBA fun … we’ve lost some games we should’ve won.’ – 5:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Nuggets will be playing their rescheduled games as follows:

DEN @ BRK on 1/26 at 5:30MST

DEN @ NOP on 1/28 at 7:00MST

GSW @ DEN on 3/7 at 7:00MST pic.twitter.com/B2KT7r9PSC – 5:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Sixers say Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have entered the protocols, and they’ve signed former St. Joe’s star Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship deal. – 5:23 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out (health and safety protocols) tonight. Danny Green set to return.

Also, Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. via hardship exception. – 5:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Thybulle and Maxey out for the Sixers vs. Rockets tonight in health and safety protocols. Sixers re-signed Charlie Brown Jr. – 5:22 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey ruled out for tonight, both in health and safety protocols.

The team signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

The #Sixers are signing Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception, a #Sixers official says – 5:22 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Some @Philadelphia 76ers news:

The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. as a hardship exception. – 5:22 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle are out tonight due to the health and safety protocols

The team has signed Charlie Brown Jr. to a 10-day hard exception #Sixers – 5:22 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

The #Nuggets postponed game at Brooklyn has been rescheduled for Jan. 26 in New York & the postponed Golden State game has been rescheduled for March 7 at Ball Arena. – 5:20 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The postponed Warriors-Nuggets game in Denver will now be played on March 7th, extending a 3-game Warriors trip into a 4-gamer. It’ll now be the first night of a back-to-back for them. They get the Clippers at home on March 8th. – 5:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Rescheduled games for Denver:

– Nuggets at Nets is Jan. 26

– Warriors at Nuggets is March 7

– Nuggets at Pelicans is moving from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 – 5:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

There’s 3 schedule changes for New Orleans:

– Game at Philly is now Jan. 25

– Home game against Denver now pushed back two days to Jan. 28

– Home game against Boston on Jan. 29 is now pushed back an hour because of the back-to-back created by the Denver game moving pic.twitter.com/FsG1N5yyu1 – 5:19 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Bones Hyland should be available for the Nuggets tonight in Dallas as @Michael Singer reported. Austin Rivers (sprained right thumb) and Vlatko Cancar (nasal fracture) are also expected to be available. Zeke Nnaji, Jeff Green and Monte Morris are still in health and safety protocols. – 3:53 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones Hyland is en route to Dallas now and is expected to be available tonight, sources tell @denverpost. – 3:02 PM

