The Las Vegas Raiders take on division rival Los Angeles in Week 18, and here are three Chargers to worry about in the matchup. The Las Vegas Raiders can punch their ticket to the playoffs on Sunday night, as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders have won three straight games heading into their matchup against their division rival, including a solid road win against Indianapolis to keep their playoff hopes alive.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO