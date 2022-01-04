ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futures Trading Service Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

HTF MI Published Latest Global Futures Trading Service Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Futures Trading Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier...

Las Vegas Herald

Waterborne Coating Additives Market Growth Rate, Production Volume and Future Opportunities From 2022-2030

The global Waterborne Coating Additives Market is expecting robust growth during the forecast period (2015-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). The report includes a detailed analysis of the segments, market trends, drivers, competition among the many aspects. Waterborne coating additives market is receiving significant traction owing to its eco-friendly nature. Industry verticals are now opting more for this kind of substance in a bid to reduce carbon footprint. These coatings use more than 80% water in the blend which makes the additive less toxic and better in adhesion. The additives further provide good resistance against heat and abrasion. In addition, this type of additives can also perform in wetting & dispersion of pigments and resin, defoaming of foams produced during production, and laying up of paints & coatings. Its drying time is better than the rest available in the market which makes waterborne coating additives the choicest option for many verticals such as the ink industry.
Las Vegas Herald

Exit Interview Management Software Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis Up to 2026

Latest update report on Exit Interview Management Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends and Forecast by 2028. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of the topmost companies into the Exit Interview Management Software industry. With the classified Exit Interview Management Software market research based on various growing regions, this report provides leading players portfolio along with sales, growth, market share and so on. The Market research report on Exit Interview Management Software has integrated the analysis of different factors that boost the Exit Interview Management Software market's growth. It establishes trends, restraints and drivers that transform the Exit Interview Management Software market in either a positive or negative manner. The detailed information is based on current Exit Interview Management Software market trends and historic achievements.
Las Vegas Herald

Acetoacetanilide Market Research 2022 : Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts Up to 2030 with Dominant Sectors and Countries Data

The development of the agriculture sector is estimated to fuel the demand for the Acetoacetanilide Market in the duration of the forecast period. Reports created by MRFR detail the developments in the industry that can be expected in the market through the forecast period. The market is predicted to witness fortuitous development in the forecast period.
Las Vegas Herald

Wearable Display Device Materials Market Share 2022: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2030

The global Wearable Display Device Materials Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4,157.2 million by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.05% during the forecast period. The polycarbonate substrate segment dominated the global market owing to its unique properties such as non-toxicity, biologically inertness, recyclability,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Las Vegas Herald

Generics Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sawai Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Apotex, Les Laboratoires Servier

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Generics Global Group of Eight (G8) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Generics Group of Eight (G8) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Las Vegas Herald

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future

According to the report "Bakery Processing Equipment Market by Type, Application (Bread, Cookies & Biscuits, Cakes & Pastries), End User (Foodservice Industry and Bakery Processing Industry), Function, Mode of Operation and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is estimated to account for nearly USD 11.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021.
Las Vegas Herald

Tracking-as-a-Service Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

Tracking as a service represents a cloud-based solution that is used by several organizations to track and monitor day-to-day business processes. It provides enhanced data collection, scalability, mobile support, reporting and logging, process mapping, real-time monitoring, data management, etc., to improve organizational performance, decision-making, and work efficiency. Consequently, tracking-as-a-service finds wide-ranging applications across various industries, such as manufacturing, healthcare, e-commerce, retail, transportation, logistics, etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Cleanroom Ovens Market Analysis By Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth and Demand Forecast To 2028

The Cleanroom Ovens Market research includes a thorough exam of the worldwide market as well as a SWOT evaluation of the enterprise's predominant competitors. The complete examination consists of market records consisting of revenue, income, price, ability, local market evaluation, segment-by mean of-section records, and market forecast period 2022-2028 and the market statistics, among different matters. This document examines the global market's leading manufacturers, assessing each manufacturer's income, fee, sales, and market percentage.
Las Vegas Herald

Asset Maintenance Management Software Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | Spacewell, eWorkOrders, Mapcon Technologies, JDM Technology

Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice, IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, SIERRA ODC, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, Mapcon Technologies, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport, Megamation Systems & PMXpert.
Las Vegas Herald

The Global Market for Cultured Meat - Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2022)

Bharat Book Bureau Provides the Trending Market Research Report on"The Global Market for Cultured Meat – Market Size, Trends, Competitors, and Forecasts (2022)"under Life Sciences Market Research Report Category. The report offers a collection of superior Market research, Market analysis, competitive intelligence and Market reports. Cultured Meat refers to...
Las Vegas Herald

Digital Textile Printing Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Digital Textile Printing Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Digital Textile Printing Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
Las Vegas Herald

Grid Scale Battery Market To See Stunning Growth | LG Chem, Samsung Sdi, Panasonic

Grid Scale Battery market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Grid Scale Battery market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
Las Vegas Herald

Robo-Advice In Retirement, Pensions, And Protection Market May Set New Growth Story | Nationwide, Aviva,Zurich, HSBC, Pension Bee, Anorak

The latest report released on Global Robo-Advice In Retirement, Pensions, And Protection Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Robo-Advice In Retirement, Pensions, And Protection Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Robo-Advice In Retirement, Pensions, And Protection Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Santander, Aviva,Zurich, HSBC, Nationwide, Infelliflo, Legal & General, United Income, Brolly, Pension Bee, Anorak, Royal London, NatWest, Barclays, LV=, SPIXII, Lloyds Bank, Wealth Wizards, & Certua etc.
Las Vegas Herald

Private Jets Charter Service Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Private Jets Charter Service Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Private Jets Charter Service Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
Las Vegas Herald

Business Management Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Tokio Marine Holdings, Assicurazioni Generali, Chubb

The Latest Released Business Management Liability Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Business Management Liability Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Business Management Liability Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as XL Group, Assicurazioni Generali, Chubb (ACE), Allianz, AXA, Tokio Marine Holdings, Vacationers, AIG & Hiscox.
Las Vegas Herald

Dehydrated Freeze Fruits Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Harmony House Foods, Unilever, Wise Company

The Latest survey report on Worldwide Dehydrated Freeze Fruits Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Worldwide Dehydrated Freeze Fruits segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Nestle(Switzerland), Asahi Group(Japan), Mondelez(USA), Unilever(Netherlands), Wise Company(USA), Backpacker's Pantry(USA), Chaucer(UK), Harmony House Foods(USA), Honeyville(USA), Mercer Foods(USA), Van Drunen Farms(USA) & Saraf Foods(INDIA).
Las Vegas Herald

Affective Computing Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Growth, Demand And Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Affective Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global affective computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
Las Vegas Herald

Antimicrobial Textile Market worth $14.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the market is primarily triggered by the need for hygiene products to combat the increasing number of infections due to microorganisms in various applications such as sportswear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies & wipes, bedding, intimates, and footwear.
Las Vegas Herald

Integration Platform as a Service Market projected to reach $13.9 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 30.3%

According to a new market research report "Integration Platform as a Service Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Service Type (API Management, B2B Integration, Data Integration), Deployment Model (Public and Private Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, the IPaaS market size to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 30.3% between 2021 and 2026. The growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, exponentially increasing cloud real-time monitoring services, and need for business agility, faster deployment, and scalability are expected to spur the growth of iPaaS market.
Las Vegas Herald

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report 2021-2026: Gobal Industry Trends, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to IMARC Group's new report, titled "Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast 2021-2026", the global healthcare cold chain logistics market reached a value of US$ 13.3 Billion in 2020. Owing to increasing demand for healthcare cold chain logistics in various segments, The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.
