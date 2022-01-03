ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York PBMs must get licensure, registration under new law

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew legislation will require pharmacy benefit managers in New York to register with the state and obtain a license by 2023, Bloomberg Law reported. The legislation — S.3762/A.1396 — signed by Gov. Kathy...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

beckershospitalreview.com

Politics
