Qantas resumes flights to Johannesburg

By David Flynn
executivetraveller.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQantas is once again flying to South Africa, with Johannesburg seeing the first red-tailed jet in almost two years since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 and initial 'rescue flights' to bring stranded Australians home. The airline's rebooted Sydney-Johannesburg service currently flies three days a week –...

FodorsTravel

The 10 Worst Airlines in the World

Airlines can be hauntingly terrible: uncomfortable seats, stale and pricey food, lack of entertainment, delays and cancelations, and unsympathetic staff to top it all off. If you’ve ever faced this first hand, you know it’s not an experience you’ll ever want to revisit, no matter how tempting the fare.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
IFLScience

Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
INDUSTRY
simpleflying.com

Qantas Test Flies Its Airbus A380 Ahead Of Return To Service

Qantas has been operating test flights with its only Australian-located Airbus A380 ahead of the type’s return to service. Before yesterday, the jet had remained on the ground since its arrival from Dresden back in early November. The airline is set to place the giant of the skies on flights to Los Angeles from next week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The race is on: which passengers will be first to benefit from easier UK travel rules?

The first passengers to benefit from the reversal of the UK’s Omicron travel testing rules are already en route for London Heathrow.Qantas flight QF1 took off from Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory at 11.45am GMT (9.15pm local time).The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is scheduled to arrive at Heathrow at 5.05am GMT on Friday – barely an hour after the relaxed travel testing rules take effect.A fully vaccinated traveller scheduled to arrive in England, Wales or Northern Ireland from 4am on Friday need not present a pre-departure test before being allowed on a plane, ferry or international train.A post-arrival test is still...
TRAVEL
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Brussels Airlines operates 3,000 empty flights to keep airport slots

Brussels Airlines has operated 3,000 flights without passengers this winter to avoid losing take-off and landing slots.The airline’s parent company, Lufthansa Group, confirmed that 18,000 flights had been flown empty, including 3,000 Brussels Airlines services, reports The Bulletin. EU rules require that airlines operate a certain percentage of scheduled flights to keep their slots at major airports.Under these “use it or lose it” regulations, prior to the pandemic carriers had to utilise at least 80 per cent of their scheduled take-off and landing slots.This was revised to 50 per cent as coronavirus saw travel become increasingly difficult – but airlines...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Ethiopian Airlines To Resume Boeing 737 MAX Flights In February

Ethiopian Airlines has revealed that it plans to bring the Boeing 737 MAX back into service next February. The airline previously said it would be the last to bring the type back. The fatal crash of one of its Boeing 737 MAXs ultimately led to the type’s worldwide grounding.
LIFESTYLE
executivetraveller.com

Qantas to USA - internal flights

Does anyone know if the “removal” of Qantas planes for internal connections eg LAX to NYC is a permanent arrangement now? It’s not a big deal as such but have noted when searching for some BC flights to NYC the internal leg whether AA or UA states “ please note LAX to NYC” will be in economy . The prices are still ridiculous of course but when they settle down wonder why you are not automatically put in BC on AA ?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
businesstraveller.com

Qantas to resume Sydney-LA A380 flights three months ahead of schedule

Qantas is to bring forward the return of its Airbus A380 superjumbo to passenger service by several months, to help ease pressure on B787 crew availability as a result of Covid-19 isolation requirements. The flag carrier had previously announced that it would resume A380 flights between Sydney and Los Angeles...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Qantas Airbus A380s return to Sydney-LAX on January 11

Qantas is bringing forward the return of the A380 to January 2022, with the first superjumbo now just weeks away from flying between Sydney and Los Angeles. Starting Tuesday January 11, the double-decker jet will feature three days a week on the flagship route, alongside one weekly Boeing 787 service – marking an overall reduction from the previously-scheduled daily timetable.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

Africa's largest carrier set to resume Boeing 737 MAX flights

Ethiopian Airlines says it expects to resume flying Boeing (BA -1.1%) 737 MAX jets in its fleet starting in February, proclaiming it is satisfied with the plane's safety. "We have taken enough time to monitor the design modification work and the more than 20 months of rigorous rectification process... our pilots, engineers, aircraft technicians, cabin crew are confident on the safety of the fleet," Africa's largest carrier says.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BoardingArea

Wow! Qantas to return the A380 to service early in January 2022

Australia’s Qantas planned to return the A380 to service from the middle of 2022. This has now been changed, with the first aircraft flying passengers again from January. The airline intends to have six of their fleet back in service by the end of 2022, with another four due in service by the start of 2024. That means two of their much loved superjumbos will be retired as surplus to requirements.
WORLD
simpleflying.com

Internal Qantas Memo Flags Errors By Out-Of-Practice Pilots

Some formerly grounded Qantas pilots getting back in the air have lost their shine, according to a leaked confidential internal memo. That memo says some grounded pilots “have lost recency and experienced a subsequent reduction in cognitive capacity.”. Out-of-practice pilots making some rookie errors. Nine Entertainment’s Matt O’Sullivan broke...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Qantas to Bring back A380 Sydney-LAX Route

MIAMI – Qantas (QF) pushes the return of the A380 to January 11, 2022, with the first Superjumbo set to fly between Sydney and Los Angeles. The double-decker will operate on the flagship route three days a week, with one weekly Boeing 787 service – a drop from the originally anticipated daily schedule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelDailyNews.com

Gulf Air resumes direct flights to Baku

MANAMA, KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, will resume its direct flights to Baku, with two weekly flights starting from 06 January 2022. On this occasion, Captain Waleed AlAlawi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, said “We have been operating direct flights between...
WORLD

