ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs LISTEN: Brunson Starting, 'Easy' Chriss Decision & Backup PG Josh Green?

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago

At long last, it looks like Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is going to start Jalen Brunson next to Doncic for the foreseeable future. Some questioned the defensive capabilities of that starting backcourt, and some wondered how the Mavs' bench would survive with Brunson graduating to the starting lineup, but it's pretty clear that the benefits he provides as a starter outweigh any potential hurdles created for the second unit.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg talks about why it's so important that Dallas is choosing to start Brunson now rather than later. And as for those second unit distributor worries? That could be addressed later on this season by signing a bought-out Goran Dragic, or something of that nature. But for now, Kidd is experimenting with what he has at hand, as we saw in the Mavs' win over OKC where second-year man Josh Green was utilized as the backup point guard.

Another pressing issue for Dallas is the future of current hardship signee Marquese Chriss. Chriss has been a delightful add into the Mavs' mix with his lively play. He's comfortable in pick-and-rolls or pick-and-pops, he can fight for a rebound, and he can knock down three-pointers. Chriss led the Mavs with 15 points and seven rebounds on Sunday night against the Thunder, all while just playing 14 minutes.

Owner Mark Cuban said from Chriss' first game with the Mavs that there would be 'hard roster decisions' to make before these hardship contracts end, but Chriss has done his best to make it a 'no-brainer' roster decision. You can listen to the entire episode here:

Is Reggie Bullock back to his elite three-point shooting ways? Here’s three big Dallas Mavericks takes.

3 hours ago

Mavs Roundtable: ‘All the Best’ Dirk Nowitzki Memories

The Dallas Mavericks are about to put Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey in the American Airline Center rafters, and the DallasBasketball.com staff got together to talk about their favorite Dirk memories over the years.

5 hours ago

'Dirk Deserves Everything': Doncic & Jokic Praise Mavs' Legend

Ahead of Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey retirement on Wednesday night, Dallas Mavericks’ current superstar Luka Doncic and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic shared their admiration for the legend after Monday night’s game.

7 hours ago

If you enjoy listening to Mavs Step Back, be sure to sign up for Mavs Step Back PREMIUM to receive access to:

  • LIVE virtual watch parties (private links)
  • Ad-free episodes and exclusive bonus episodes
  • Occasional exclusive written content (Like our recent Mavs roster talk with Mark Cuban)
  • Our community discord channel
  • Exclusive giveaways (like this one here for a Luka Doncic rookie card)

As always, thanks for tuning in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGfT1_0dc0beGI00

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

Who are Dirk Nowitzki's wife and children after Mavs legend's jersey retirement?

The Mavs legend had his No.41 jersey retired after the Golden State Warriors game on Wednesday. After the ceremony, we find out more about Dirk Nowitzki’s wife, Jessica Olsson, and their children. Dirk Nowitzki is one of the greatest international players the NBA has ever seen, and arguably the...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dirk Nowitzki Makes Luka Doncic an Offer the Dallas Mavs Cannot Refuse

Selflessness in professional sports? Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki exemplifies it. As the final hours tick down his jersey being retired, no one would’ve blamed Nowitzki for fixating only on his career accomplishments, but in typical Dirk fashion, he found a way to gush over someone other than himself … and he extended an offer to Luka Doncic that cannot be refused.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Bullock
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Jalen Brunson
fadeawayworld.net

Dirk Nowitzki Roasted His Father In Law During His Jersey Retirement: "Thanks For Coming All The Way From Sweden, But What I Appreciate Most About You Is Your Daughter."

Dirk Nowitzki is the greatest player in the history of the Dallas Mavericks organization. Nowitzki stayed with the franchise for his entire career, through all the ups and downs. And in 2011, Nowitzki won the franchise their one and only NBA championship, defeating LeBron James and the Miami Heat in one of the biggest upsets in NBA Finals history.
NBA
AllClippers

Steph Curry Gives Update on Quad Injury Suffered Against Mavericks

In Wednesday night's loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry suffered what looked like a quad contusion. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that was indeed the case, and said the team will consider resting Steph for Thursday's back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
NBA

Archive 75: Dirk Nowitzki

The right knee lifts skyward, and the left foot taps the floor, sending Dirk Nowitzki floating above the defender and simultaneously away, as he fires the trademark one-legged fadeaway that helped him join the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Karl Malone as players immortalized in the NBA’s 30,000-point club.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavs Step Back#Okc#Mavs Roundtable#The Dallas Mavericks#American#Dallasbasketball Com
DallasBasketball

Dirk WATCH: View the Entire Nowitzki Dallas Mavs Ceremony Here

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was forever immortalized after Wednesday’s Mavs' win over the Warriors at the AAC, making it an all-around perfect "Forever 41'' night. “That thing is forever up there,'' he said of No. 41 in the rafters. "It means a lot.”. Nowitzki’s No. 41...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
DallasBasketball

Mavs Donuts: Dirk's Jersey To The Rafters; NBA Roundup

Here's a look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. Dirk Nowitzki's jersey gets retired tonight to be remembered forever in Mavericks lore. Hear what Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic, two of the league's best European players, have to say about Dirk's impact in the league.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Hawks as Ben Simmons Suitor; Trae Getting Luka’s Trade Wish?

As the NBA trade deadline continues to approach, the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons continue to be in a standstill. Could this pose an opportunity for the Dallas Mavericks to benefit from?. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, one team that is viewed as an 'emerging suitor' to potentially land...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Mavericks To Start Brunson-Doncic Backcourt Going Forward

The Dallas Mavericks navigated their most recent stretch of games without superstar Luka Doncic rather well. After losing the first four games of the NBA season that he sat out, the team went 5-5 over the 10 games he missed while battling an ankle injury and being in the league’s health and safety protocols.
NBA
FanSided

The Long Two: Nets need Nic Claxton, Jalen Brunson helps lead the Mavs

Nic Claxton has played fewer than 70 NBA games, but the Nets’ wiry big man could be the key that unlocks the best version of a title contender. Kevin Durant and James Harden excluded, the most crucial variable in Nets’ championship aspirations isn’t a former All-Star big man, a sharp-shooting wing or a mercurial, galaxy-brained point guard, but a lanky third-year center with fewer than 70 NBA games under his belt.
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
634
Followers
947
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy