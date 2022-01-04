Mavs LISTEN: Brunson Starting, 'Easy' Chriss Decision & Backup PG Josh Green?

At long last, it looks like Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is going to start Jalen Brunson next to Doncic for the foreseeable future. Some questioned the defensive capabilities of that starting backcourt, and some wondered how the Mavs' bench would survive with Brunson graduating to the starting lineup, but it's pretty clear that the benefits he provides as a starter outweigh any potential hurdles created for the second unit.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg talks about why it's so important that Dallas is choosing to start Brunson now rather than later. And as for those second unit distributor worries? That could be addressed later on this season by signing a bought-out Goran Dragic, or something of that nature. But for now, Kidd is experimenting with what he has at hand, as we saw in the Mavs' win over OKC where second-year man Josh Green was utilized as the backup point guard.

Another pressing issue for Dallas is the future of current hardship signee Marquese Chriss. Chriss has been a delightful add into the Mavs' mix with his lively play. He's comfortable in pick-and-rolls or pick-and-pops, he can fight for a rebound, and he can knock down three-pointers. Chriss led the Mavs with 15 points and seven rebounds on Sunday night against the Thunder, all while just playing 14 minutes.

Owner Mark Cuban said from Chriss' first game with the Mavs that there would be 'hard roster decisions' to make before these hardship contracts end, but Chriss has done his best to make it a 'no-brainer' roster decision. You can listen to the entire episode here:

