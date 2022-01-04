BlueBucksClan Deliver New Track "When You See Us"

With decades of spitting bars under her belt, Remy Ma is confident in her lyrical game. The New York rapper has risen through the trenches to amass the success she has today, including serving out six years in prison, but immediately upon her release, the "Conceited" icon was back at work. Remy is not only married to spitter Papoose but she called Fat Joe one of her best friends, so it's clear that she surrounds herself with people that also value the art of stroy-telling on wax.

