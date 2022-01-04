ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BlueBucksClan Deliver New Track "When You See Us"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Coast's hottest duo are keeping the momentum high as they enter a new year. BlueBucksClans' DJ and Jeeezy Obama have slid through with their latest offering to kick off the year titled,...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
thisis50.com

PJ Matlock makes you feel energized with his new track, “Royalty”

“Royalty” has outperformed all expectations, smashing all streaming records. As a consequence of this song, PJ Matlock’s name has become well-known, and his career has taken off. Now everyone all around the globe knows his name. This year Pj Matlock has released an EP comprising three songs. These...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Bluebucksclans#Rise Grind
The Independent

The Weeknd releases new album Dawn FM: Tracklist, features and how to stream

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Vibe

Dr. Dre And Marsha Ambrosius Are Reportedly Working On An Album Together

Marsha Ambrosius and Dr. Dre have reportedly wrapped a new album titled Casablanco. While remaining hush around the LP’s specifics, both artists consider the project to be some of their best work. Under a photo of a string orchestra, Dre wrote, “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. “Casablanco” I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!” Ambrosius shared a similarly worded caption under a photo of herself alongside the Compton legend, writing, “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!” View...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Asian Doll Can't Contain Her Laughter After Jackboy Responds To Her AB Tweet

Asian Doll appears to have her eyes glued on the prize after asking football star Antonio Brown on a date. Following her split from rapper Jackboy, the Dallas-raised rapper seems destined to leave their love in the past, moving forward and shunning Jack after he told AB to "pass her back" when he was done with her.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Remy Ma Claims Women In Rap Don't Collab With Her Because Her "Pen Really Go"

With decades of spitting bars under her belt, Remy Ma is confident in her lyrical game. The New York rapper has risen through the trenches to amass the success she has today, including serving out six years in prison, but immediately upon her release, the "Conceited" icon was back at work. Remy is not only married to spitter Papoose but she called Fat Joe one of her best friends, so it's clear that she surrounds herself with people that also value the art of stroy-telling on wax.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lizzo Begins The Year With Some Body Positivity: "I Gained Weight, I Look TF GOODT"

Lizzo has always been known for her bold personality and antics, and the start of a new year clearly hasn't taken those away from her. On the evening of January 2nd, the 33-year-old shared a video to Instagram and Twitter of her dancing to the City Girls' hit track "Rodeo" while wearing nothing more than a pair of tights and a bodysuit.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy