Leo Chenal forgoing senior year at Wisconsin to take NFL shot

A source of fire and energy for the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense the past two season is making his move to the NFL.

Leo Chenal, a junior inside linebacker from Grantsburg, announced Monday that he was forgoing his senior season and a fifth season he’d be eligible for and entering his name in the NFL draft.

Chenal was a second-team All-American, a first-team All-Big Ten selection and named the conference’s Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year as a junior. He played in 11 games but was still at or near the top of the conference in all the major statistical categories. He finished the season with 115 tackles, 18½ for loss, eight sacks, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. He was the second-highest-ranked inside linebacker in the FBS this season by PFF with a 91.5 defensive grade. He trailed only Georgia’s Nakobe Dean.

“Growing up as a kid is Wisconsin, it’s everyone’s dream to wear the W on the side of your helmet one day and play in Camp Randall,” Chenal wrote in a social media post.

“I’ve been honored to do that these past 3 years alongside my brother John, who has pushed me every day to be better! I’m beyond thankful for Coach (Chris) Haering, who recruited me from a small town to come play for this fine institution. I’m also thankful for Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach (Bob) Bostad for coaching me hard and pushing me to new limits.

“To my teammates, I’ve been blessed and honored to play alongside you all on Death Row! I will cherish every summer workout, conditioning, practice, and game we all shared! Those memories will be with me forever and you all know I’m only one call away!!

“I want to send a special thank you to Gburg! The town that molded me! That small town taught me work ethic and what hard work truly means.”

He had nine tackles, 1½ for loss in the Badgers’ Las Vegas Bowl win over Arizona State.

Chenal’s energy and aggression on the field have been his trademarks as much as his hard hits. He gained notoriety this year for writing “Death Row” — a nickname for the inside linebacker group — on his arm in permanent marker and his yelling of, “He Who,” on the field.

“Badger Nation, I can’t thank you enough for the support! I know you’ll be behind me on this next journey as well,” Chenal wrote.

A four-star recruit in the 2019 class, Chenal found the field on special teams and as a reserve on defense. He became the Badgers’ starter in 2020 and made an impact all over the field. He had 46 tackles, six for loss, three sacks and seven quarterback hits.

He ends his Badgers career with 181 tackles, 26½ for loss, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles.

“You’ve just seen the football intelligence just continuing to grow with experience and just reps in this defense,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Chenal’s improvement this year. "He's making plays in different ways that maybe last year, especially early in the season, he wasn't quite ready to do.

“The versatility he's showing within this defenses is pretty cool to watch. And the way he works off of Jack (Sanborn, his fellow starting ILB) now. Before it was like, ‘Hey, Leo, you go and Jack, you can kind of make it right.’ And now we're able to go back and forth and it really is fun to see those guys play together.”

Without question, Chenal has the athleticism to play in the NFL — he was clocked on a GPS tracker running 20.95 miles per hour this offseason. He’ll have to prove to draft evaluators that he can help in pass coverage at a pro level, but he has just about every other skill desired from a pro linebacker prospect.

The Draft Network ranks Chenal as the No. 14 linebacker prospect and the No. 123 player in the class. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had Chenal ranked 10th in his most recent position rankings.

With both Chenal and senior Jack Sanborn departing, UW will have just three starters returning next season on defense.