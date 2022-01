I've heard it said that if you don't like the weather here in Texas, just wait 5 minutes. It seems that's never been more true than it is right now. Currently we are seeing overnight lows in the 20's and 30's, with afternoon highs in the 50's and 60's. I even see some projected highs in the 70's in the next week. We go from freezing cold to almost short sleeve weather in the course of a day.

TEXAS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO