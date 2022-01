According to ATTOM's fourth-quarter 2021 U.S. Home Affordability Report, median-priced single-family homes in the U.S. are less affordable in the fourth quarter compared to historical averages in 77 percent of counties across the nation with enough data to analyze. That's up from just 39 percent of counties that were historically less affordable in the fourth quarter of 2020, to the highest point in 13 years, as home prices continue rising faster than wages throughout much of the country.

REAL ESTATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO