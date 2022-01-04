ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

City-County Homeless Committee passes agenda item that could enhance area homeless shelter, awaits city council approval

By Brad Hamilton
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, The City-County Homeless Committee discussed and passed an agenda item that could enhance the Dairy Drive Campground, while also establishing a new men’s shelter. During Madison’s city council meeting on December 7th, an agenda item focused on bettering the shelter’s in the area...

www.wglr.com

MyArkLaMiss

City of Grambling attorney issues warning to members of the City Council due to the 2022 budget still awaiting approval

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During a meeting of the Grambling City Council on Thursday January 6, City Attorney Pamela Breedlove presented four of the five members of the council with a letter advising of possible fines and punishments due to failure to vote on the 2022 budget with no explanation. In the letter to City […]
GRAMBLING, LA
PLANetizen

City Council Approves South Madison Housing Plan

Despite calls by some residents single-family homes to a South Madison redevelopment plan, Dean Mosiman reports that the Madison City Council approved the plan unanimously on Tuesday. The original plan, which aims to increase density near public transit and provide more housing options in South Madison, proposes 50 "cottage-style" homes, 54 single-family homes, 16 low- to medium-density units, and 120 units in multi-family buildings, while an alternative proposal "still envisions 50 cottage-style homes but increases the number of single-family homes to 65 on smaller, 3,000-square-foot lots, increases low- to medium-size residential units to 44, and doubles the number of units in mixed-use buildings to 240 while increasing the building height to eight stories." The proposed plan also includes expansion of a local park and transportation improvements.
POLITICS
KAAL-TV

3-phase plan aims to shelter homeless with COVID-19 in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) - Olmsted County announced an isolation plan for residents who are experiencing homelessness and test positive for COVID-19. The three-phase isolation plan developed in collaboration with Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota and the Rochester Salvation Army is in response to sub-zero temperatures and an influx of COVID-19 cases.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
#City Council#Homeless Shelter#Channel 3000
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton City Council approves Woods as police chief

Dayton City Council made it official Thursday night, Jan. 6, and voted in favor of making Derek Woods the new police chief. Woods came highly recommended by new City Manager Steve Floyd. The two worked together previously at another city, and Floyd believes Woods is a good fit for Dayton.
DAYTON, TX
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Veterans Services member enters second decade in office.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Congratulations are in order for Belmont County’s John Zingo.  Zingo was sworn in for another five-year term as their Veterans Service Commission board president on Friday.  The Veterans Service Commission assists veterans and active duty personnel in time of need. This will be Zingo’s 21st year in office and he says every year gets better and better.  We […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
dpgazette.com

City Council Considers Communications & Committees

How the City of Deer Park communicates with residents was one of the most discussed issues at the last Deer Park City Council meeting. A number of committees are in the works for the future of Deer Park including the city pool and the City Hall building. There was also a moment of silence for Don Stevens.
DEER PARK, WA
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council names new committee assignments

HOLYOKE – City Council president Todd McGee released chair and subcommittee assignments featuring a mix of council stalwarts and newcomers. Ward 5 Councilor Linda Vacon regained control of the Ordinance Committee after a two-year absence at the top. Former Councilor At-large Rebecca Lisi helmed the powerful committee with Vacon as vice-chair.
HOLYOKE, MA
wglr.com

PHMDC launching new COVID-19 testing site at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Dane County are partnering with a private testing provider to open a mass testing clinic at the Alliant Energy Center. The clinic, which is set to open Monday, Jan. 10, will have an initial testing capacity of 500-750 tests per day, five days a week. A week later, on Jan. 17, capacity will increase to 1,000 tests per day and will expand to weekends “as soon as possible.” The clinic is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MADISON, WI
Sandy Post

Council shifts bypass discussion into neutral

A Highway 26 bypass of the city of Sandy is still an option, but the 2022 cost of the project - $240 million - remains unfunded.Sandy City Council is once again discussing a Sandy bypass. On Dec. 13, staff and contractors brought an update on the new Transportation System Plan (TSP) to a council work session, including the Sandy Planning Commission, explaining results of a report on the feasibility of a potential bypass. This updated TSP reevaluates a plan drafted in 2011, which also mentioned the idea of a bypass. Reah Flisakowski of DKS Associates told the...
SANDY, OR
Ocean City Today

Ocean City standing committee agendas set

Several of the Ocean City standing committees, made up of resort citizens, officials, and area experts, plan to meet next week and discuss topics such as police department initiatives, tourism, transportation, biking and coastal threats. Here’s a breakdown of what each committee plans to talk about. Police Commission:. Members...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Mission Local

How the city abandoned one homeless shelter with a covid outbreak

As congregate living facilities continue to weather Covid-19 outbreaks, some shelters are quarantining their covid-positive clients in separate rooms, while others without that capacity send clients to city-run isolation and quarantine hotels. One shelter, however, has been barred from this process, and has been instructed by the city to keep...
HOMELESS
sanleandro.org

Statement on Current City Homeless Outreach Services

The City of San Leandro strives to provide unhoused residents with critical and safety net services. However, the recent COVID-19 Omicron variant has created service delivery challenges. Additionally, on January 1, 2022, the San Leandro Police's (full-time) homeless outreach unit was reassigned to the patrol division due to low staffing levels. Below is a list of current and future services for unhoused residents: Current Services Available: • Winter Services Program (flyer attached): Provides basic needs (hot meals, clothing, gear for inclement weather, and hotel stays for those deemed most vulnerable by Building Futures with Women and Children) • Case Management with several agencies such as Building Futures, East Bay Innovations, April Showers, etc. • April Showers (free showers, clothes, food, haircuts, referrals/information for health care, social services, housing, jobs, and transportation). • Strategic Homeless Point-in-Time (PIT) count coordination to maximize opportunities for future funding to support services • Mental Health referrals to CARES Navigation Center, IHOT (In-Home Outreach Team), GART (Geriatric Assessment and Response Team), and AOT (Assisted Outpatient Treatment) Future Programs: • Homeless Navigation Center / Permanent Navigation Center with Supportive Housing • Safe Overnight RV Parking Lot/Zones For those seeking services: If you are seeking shelter and housing assistance, please call 211 to get referred to a Housing Resource Center. 24-hour, toll-free crisis line: 1-866-A-WAY-OUT 1-866-292-9688 OR Attend an April Showers event (San Leandro Boys and Girls Club on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of the month between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
SAN LEANDRO, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Arcata City Council Approves Safe Parking Program to Shelter Homeless, Moves Forward with Valley West Hotel Housing Projects

During a long and sometimes tense meeting on Wednesday night, the Arcata City Council took major steps toward addressing homelessness, moving forward with creating a Safe Parking Program for people living out of their vehicles, and adopting the zoning changes to allow two Valley West motels to be converted into housing for the homeless.
ARCATA, CA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane: Claims of a homeless shelter in old South Hill Albertsons ‘100% inaccurate’

SPOKANE, Wash – Despite claims made in an email circulating in Spokane Tuesday, the City of Spokane said no one has formally submitted a proposal to turn the former Albertsons site at 37th and Grand into a homeless shelter. Business leader Chud Wendle included the claims in a holiday email sent Tuesday, encouraging people to contact elected officials “requesting we...
SPOKANE, WA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Safe Parking Program: Arcata City Council Will Consider Leasing Property on Samoa Boulevard to Provide a Legal Place for Homeless People to Sleep in Their Vehicles

During tonight’s meeting the Arcata City Council will again address the important and often controversial issue of homelessness and will take steps to establish a Safe Parking Program, which would allow unhoused people to legally stay in their vehicles in an industrial lot on Samoa Boulevard. The council will...
ARCATA, CA
KMOV

St. Louis County Council passes mask mandate

CLAYTON (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Council has voted in favor of a mask mandate. The 4-3 vote came shortly after the council's first meeting of 2022 began. Councilmembers Days, Clancy, Dunaway and Webb voted in favor of the order, with Fitch, Trakas and Harder voting against. "I'm going...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Community Policy