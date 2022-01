The NFL’s unprecedented 17-game regular season is giving players an extended opportunity to rewrite the record books — and Cooper Kupp has a bit of an issue with that. “What those guys did in 16 games, it wouldn’t seem right for those [records] to be broken in 17 games,” the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver said this week. “It wouldn’t hold the same weight to me as it does for guys that have done that in a 16-game season.”

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO