Milton, WI

Milton School District won't alter COVID-19 quarantine protocol despite CDC change

By Sara Myers
 3 days ago

MILTON

In an email to parents Monday afternoon, the Milton School District said it would not be changing quarantine and isolation protocols for those with COVID-19 to align with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recently updated guidance, for now. The protocol is subject the change and the district will update any changes with parents immediately.

The district said it is awaiting guidance from the state departments of Health Services and Public Instruction and the Rock County Public Health Department to help determine its next steps.

The CDC updated its COVID-19 guidance for the general public over the district's winter break. The district said in its statement that the recommendations do not apply to K-12 school settings.

“We were made aware by local health officials that the CDC has not yet changed their recommendations to K-12 schools to incorporate these new isolation and quarantine timelines," the district's email to parents said. "The CDC still recommends a full 10-day isolation period for all individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the K-12 school setting.”

The district will discuss any potential changes to COVID-19 protocols at the upcoming school board meeting Monday, Jan. 10.

After the winter break, positive COVID-19 cases among students and employees increased in the district. The Dec. 22, 2021, dashboard reported 37 positive student cases and three positive staff members; as of Monday afternoon, 48 students and 12 staff members had active cases of COVID-19.

School bus changes

The district also emailed parents informing them the district would be temporarily combining three elementary and three intermediate school afternoon bus routes starting Tuesday and extend through at least the end of the week.

Milton students on routes 134 (West), 145 (East), 146 (East) and Northside routes 110, 112 and 113 will arrive home later than their usual times. The district's goal is to have all routes completed by 5:30 p.m. and to keep schools open, according to the email. Parents should call their children's schools if they want to pick up students at school instead.

It was later updated by the district that Northside route 112 will run as scheduled this week, according to the district's Facebook page . Instead, Northside route 11 will be impacted and arrive home later than its regular time through the end of the week.

This story was updated Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:26 a.m.

GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

