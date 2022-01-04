ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar hits one-month high vs yen as Fed rate bets lift U.S. yields

TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar reached its strongest level in more than a month against the Japanese yen on Tuesday, lifted by a jump in Treasury yields overnight as traders bet on an early Federal Reserve interest rate hike despite surging COVID-19 cases. The greenback rose as...

