U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud

NORFOLK, Va. – A woman formerly from Virginia Beach was sentenced today to 2 years in prison for international parental kidnapping. According to court documents, Kathleen Shehadeh, 32, had joint custody of A.G. with her ex-husband. A.G. spent time with both parents based on a court-ordered schedule. Unknown to the father, Shehadeh applied for and was granted a New Zealand passport for A.G. In July 2018, Shehadeh took then two-year-old A.G. and fled Virginia Beach. They first went to Mexico City, Mexico. Shehadeh then took the girl to Bogota, Columbia, and, finally, to Spain. Shehadeh wrote a letter to the father, in which Shehadeh falsely stated that she and A.G. were moving out west and would let him know the exact address once they were settled. The father did not hear from Shehadeh or know where his daughter was for over two years.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA ・ 21 HOURS AGO