San Jose, CA

U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -A U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of defrauding investors in the blood testing startup, convicting her on four of 11 counts. Holmes was convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy, but acquitted on three counts of defrauding patients who paid for...

